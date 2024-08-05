Sanbor-Ardent verbal duel over MLA fund spend garners ridicule

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 4: Many legislators have found the war of words between BJP leader Sanbor Shullai and VPP chief Ardent M Basaiawmoit over the distribution of MLA schemes laughable and an attempt to score political brownies.

Some MLAs said they spend more than the allotted funds but do not make a hue and cry about it like the two elected representatives.

“The war of words between Shullai and Basaiawmoit is laughable. Many MLAs are spending four to five times (the amount they get) but we all keep mum and say nothing,” an MLA said, not wishing to be named.

“It seems they are trying to score some political points,” he said.

Referring to the media statements issued by the two MLAs, another legislator said: “Basaiawmoit wants 100% to be given to the people. We are doing much more than that.”

“Why brag about it? Let the people decide who spends how much,” he added.

Earlier, Shullai asked other legislators to emulate him if they wished to develop their constituencies.

“Please follow my good example if you want developmental schemes. Come with me if you want development for your constituency. If you get gold also, you should make roads with gold – that kind of spirit an MLA should have for his constituency,” he told reporters after chairing a review meeting with officers of different departments on the implementation of various projects in the South Shillong constituency.

Shullai was responding to those who questioned him regarding the implementation of the Special Urban Work Programme or MLA scheme.