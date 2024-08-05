Monday, August 5, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Sanbor-Ardent verbal duel over MLA fund spend garners ridicule

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 4: Many legislators have found the war of words between BJP leader Sanbor Shullai and VPP chief Ardent M Basaiawmoit over the distribution of MLA schemes laughable and an attempt to score political brownies.
Some MLAs said they spend more than the allotted funds but do not make a hue and cry about it like the two elected representatives.
“The war of words between Shullai and Basaiawmoit is laughable. Many MLAs are spending four to five times (the amount they get) but we all keep mum and say nothing,” an MLA said, not wishing to be named.
“It seems they are trying to score some political points,” he said.
Referring to the media statements issued by the two MLAs, another legislator said: “Basaiawmoit wants 100% to be given to the people. We are doing much more than that.”
“Why brag about it? Let the people decide who spends how much,” he added.
Earlier, Shullai asked other legislators to emulate him if they wished to develop their constituencies.
“Please follow my good example if you want developmental schemes. Come with me if you want development for your constituency. If you get gold also, you should make roads with gold – that kind of spirit an MLA should have for his constituency,” he told reporters after chairing a review meeting with officers of different departments on the implementation of various projects in the South Shillong constituency.
Shullai was responding to those who questioned him regarding the implementation of the Special Urban Work Programme or MLA scheme.

Previous article
EKH village bans tourist entry on Sundays to maintain cleanliness
Next article
KHADC select committee likely to meet soon
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Move to amend Migrant Workers Act hailed

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The KSU and the FKJGP have hailed the move to amend the Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

Dorbar bans prayers at Mawjymbuin Cave

‘Krem Mawjymbuin a tourist spot, not a place of worship for Hindus’ By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The decision...
MEGHALAYA

‘Oust’ Pala move in Congress

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: There are murmurs about a move by a section of senior Congress leaders...
MEGHALAYA

State’s political landscape shifts with rise of VPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The political dynamics in Meghalaya are experiencing a significant shift with the emergence...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Move to amend Migrant Workers Act hailed

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The KSU and the...

Dorbar bans prayers at Mawjymbuin Cave

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Krem Mawjymbuin a tourist spot, not a place of...

‘Oust’ Pala move in Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: There are murmurs about...
Load more

Popular news

Move to amend Migrant Workers Act hailed

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The KSU and the...

Dorbar bans prayers at Mawjymbuin Cave

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Krem Mawjymbuin a tourist spot, not a place of...

‘Oust’ Pala move in Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: There are murmurs about...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img