Monday, August 5, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentNews AlertREGIONAL

Field gear provided to CSMT at Pasighat to boost vigil against wildlife crime

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, August 5: Premier Biodiversity conservation  organization in the region, Aaranyak has provided essential field gear to the Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team (CSMT) at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to bolster the team’s efforts to prevent wildlife crime at the grass root level.

The distribution of field gear including  43 raincoats, 43 winter wear sets and 43 pairs of field boots, were organized in a function on Saturday last. The objective of the field gear distribution is to ensure that CSMT members are well-equipped to perform their duties regardless of weather conditions.

The event was graced by the local MLA,  Oken Tayeng, who lauded Aaranyak’s ongoing commitment to conservation of  wildlife conservation. The MLA expressed his gratitude to Aaranyak for their support and emphasized the importance of the CSMT’s role in safeguarding the DE’ring Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary at Pasighat.

He exhorted upon the team to continue their diligent efforts in preventing wildlife crime and  thereby help preserve the region’s rich biodiversity.

The CSMT president Maksam Tayeng and secretary Oki Modi also expressed their gratitude to Aaranyak for the valuable contribution. They acknowledged that the field gear provided would greatly enhance their operational efficiency and morale especially during adverse weather conditions.

Aaranyak was represented in the event by Senior Manger Dr. Jimmy Borah and  Senior Project Officer Ivy Farheen Hussain, who reiterated the organization’s commitment to support community-based conservation initiatives. They highlighted the importance of equipping frontline conservation workers with the necessary tools to combat wildlife crime effectively.

This event has marked another milestone in Aaranyak’s ongoing efforts to foster collaboration and support for local conservation teams, ensuring that the natural heritage of the D’Ering Wildlife Sanctuary is preserved for future generations.

It is pertinent to mention that the CSMT comprises local community members who take on the responsibility of safeguarding their own community from wildlife crimes. By involving the community directly in surveillance and monitoring efforts, CSMTs empower locals to protect their natural resources, promote conservation, and deter illegal activities such as poaching and habitat destruction.

This community-centric approach not only enhances the effectiveness of wildlife protection but also fosters a sense of ownership and pride among the community members in preserving their environment.

 

 

Previous article
BJP’s aim was to abolish Article 370, J&K has changed today: Ex-Dy CM Kavinder Gupta
Next article
Press Council India awards for two from Assam
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Sheikh Hasina lands at Hindon Air Base as protesters unleash mayhem in Dhaka

New Delhi, Aug 5: Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on Monday,...
MEGHALAYA

Heavy rain creates havoc in Nongpoh town

Nongpoh, August 5: Heavy rain that lasted for several hours today caused severe flooding in many areas of...
NATIONAL

Protesters vandalise Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s statue in Dhaka

New Delhi, Aug 5: With Sheikh Hasina reportedly resigning as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fleeing the...
INTERNATIONAL

Angry protesters set Home Minister’s residence on fire in Dhaka

Dhaka, Aug 5: Local media in Bangladesh reported on Monday that "thousands of protesters" have vandalised the residence...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sheikh Hasina lands at Hindon Air Base as protesters unleash mayhem in Dhaka

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 5: Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed...

Heavy rain creates havoc in Nongpoh town

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, August 5: Heavy rain that lasted for several...

Protesters vandalise Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s statue in Dhaka

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 5: With Sheikh Hasina reportedly resigning...
Load more

Popular news

Sheikh Hasina lands at Hindon Air Base as protesters unleash mayhem in Dhaka

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 5: Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed...

Heavy rain creates havoc in Nongpoh town

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, August 5: Heavy rain that lasted for several...

Protesters vandalise Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s statue in Dhaka

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 5: With Sheikh Hasina reportedly resigning...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img