Field gear provided to CSMT at Pasighat to boost vigil against wildlife crime

Guwahati, August 5: Premier Biodiversity conservation organization in the region, Aaranyak has provided essential field gear to the Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team (CSMT) at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to bolster the team’s efforts to prevent wildlife crime at the grass root level.

The distribution of field gear including 43 raincoats, 43 winter wear sets and 43 pairs of field boots, were organized in a function on Saturday last. The objective of the field gear distribution is to ensure that CSMT members are well-equipped to perform their duties regardless of weather conditions.

The event was graced by the local MLA, Oken Tayeng, who lauded Aaranyak’s ongoing commitment to conservation of wildlife conservation. The MLA expressed his gratitude to Aaranyak for their support and emphasized the importance of the CSMT’s role in safeguarding the DE’ring Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary at Pasighat.

He exhorted upon the team to continue their diligent efforts in preventing wildlife crime and thereby help preserve the region’s rich biodiversity.

The CSMT president Maksam Tayeng and secretary Oki Modi also expressed their gratitude to Aaranyak for the valuable contribution. They acknowledged that the field gear provided would greatly enhance their operational efficiency and morale especially during adverse weather conditions.

Aaranyak was represented in the event by Senior Manger Dr. Jimmy Borah and Senior Project Officer Ivy Farheen Hussain, who reiterated the organization’s commitment to support community-based conservation initiatives. They highlighted the importance of equipping frontline conservation workers with the necessary tools to combat wildlife crime effectively.

This event has marked another milestone in Aaranyak’s ongoing efforts to foster collaboration and support for local conservation teams, ensuring that the natural heritage of the D’Ering Wildlife Sanctuary is preserved for future generations.

It is pertinent to mention that the CSMT comprises local community members who take on the responsibility of safeguarding their own community from wildlife crimes. By involving the community directly in surveillance and monitoring efforts, CSMTs empower locals to protect their natural resources, promote conservation, and deter illegal activities such as poaching and habitat destruction.

This community-centric approach not only enhances the effectiveness of wildlife protection but also fosters a sense of ownership and pride among the community members in preserving their environment.