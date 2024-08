Condolence

Members of Geetali, a Laban-based socio-cultural organisation, held a meeting on Thursday to condole the demise of Subhrendu Nandy (Champu), a statement issued here informed, He passed away in Guwahati, Assam, on August 6. He was an active member of Geetali and Vivekananda Memorial Club, whose members were also present at the meeting. All present at the gathering observed a minute’s silence in honour of the departed.