Two from Shillong held in Ri-Bhoi with drugs

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Aug 8: Ri-Bhoi Police acted on credible intelligence input and successfully apprehended two drug traffickers during an operation conducted at Shangbangla in the district on Thursday. The suspects, identified as Peter Lamare (31) and Vikash Masih (29), are both residents of Harijan Colony, Shillong, and have been taken into custody.

The two were intercepted while travelling on a scooty. A subsequent search led to the seizure of four soap cases containing heroin, weighing approximately 46.14 grams.