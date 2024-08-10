Saturday, August 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Two soldiers killed, 5 including two civilians injured in Anantnag encounter

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Srinagar, Aug 10:  Two Army soldiers were killed while five others, including three soldiers and two civilians, were injured during an ongoing operation against terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag district on Saturday. Officials said that two Army soldiers who sustained injuries in the encounter between the terrorists and the security forces in the Ahlan Gandole area of Kokernag succumbed to their injuries.

“Five persons, including three soldiers and two civilians, have been injured in the ongoing operation. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. Terror links of the two injured civilians are being ascertained,” an official said.

“A team of police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Ahlan based on a specific input. As the joint team approached the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter,” the police said.

“Two civilians have also been reported injured due to indiscriminate, desperate and reckless firing by terrorists in the ongoing operation; they have been provided immediate medical aid and evacuated further. Operations are under progress,” the Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Saturday’s gunbattle is the second major encounter in Kokernag in the last one year. In September 2023, a Commanding Officer, a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were among those killed during a gunbattle with terrorists in the Kokernag forest.

Security forces have been aggressively targeting terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, and harbourers in order to eradicate the ecosystem of terror from the Union Territory.

In addition to this, ubiquitous presence of security forces is maintained around the sensitive security installations to prevent any terrorist attack at these places. There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

IANS

Previous article
Bangladesh turmoil impact: Police quell fake video circulation after a few emerge
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Bangladesh turmoil impact: Police quell fake video circulation after a few emerge

Tura, Aug 10: Meghalaya police got down swiftly to quell rumours after videos of past events that took...
NATIONAL

Border issues: Assam, Mizoram govts ink joint statement

Guwahati, August 10: Assam and Mizoram have agreed to address the longstanding inter-state border issues amicably by signing...
NATIONAL

Big B says ‘KBC 16’ celebrates knowledge as a leveller

Mumbai, Aug 10: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to host the 16th season of...
Business

Domestic institutional investors stabilise stock market volatility amid FII sell-off

New Delhi, Aug 10: As foreign institutional investors (FIIs) resorted to big selling in the cash market this...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bangladesh turmoil impact: Police quell fake video circulation after a few emerge

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 10: Meghalaya police got down swiftly to...

Border issues: Assam, Mizoram govts ink joint statement

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 10: Assam and Mizoram have agreed to...

Big B says ‘KBC 16’ celebrates knowledge as a leveller

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 10: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who...
Load more

Popular news

Bangladesh turmoil impact: Police quell fake video circulation after a few emerge

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 10: Meghalaya police got down swiftly to...

Border issues: Assam, Mizoram govts ink joint statement

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 10: Assam and Mizoram have agreed to...

Big B says ‘KBC 16’ celebrates knowledge as a leveller

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 10: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img