NPP proposes Cabinet berth for Cong’s Gabriel Wahlang: Reports

SHILLONG/ NONGPOH, Aug 13: Days after reports emerged that three Congress MLAs are joining NPP, the ruling party leadership is now said to have assured Congress’ Nongstoin MLA, Gabriel Wahlang of a Cabinet berth if he comes aboard.

According to unconfirmed reports, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will drop two ministers from his Cabinet if the three Congress MLAs join the NPP.

The reports suggested that the UDP is likely to lose one of the Cabinet berths.

There are indications that Sangma wants representatives from Ri-Bhoi and West Khasi Hills in his Cabinet.

The three Congress MLAs have not said anything so far on the reports. During a recent meeting held at the Bishop Hall in Nongstoin, Wahlang had told party leaders and supporters about his plan to support the NPP-led MDA Government.

He told them that it is extremely difficult for him to remain in the Opposition as he has not been able to get schemes and projects for his constituency.

“I will be able to serve the people much better if I am a part of the government,” he had stated.

It appears that Wahlang has already made up his mind to join the NPP as he has been assured of a Cabinet berth. However, the leaders of the NPP’s Nongstoin unit are not happy that he is joining the party.

Sources said there could be a backlash in the NPP if the Congress MLA joins the NPP.

Meanwhile, a section of leaders of the Ri-Bhoi District Congress Committee revealed that they favour Umsning MLA Celestine Lyngdoh and Mawhati MLA Charles Marngar to support the government.

The two Congress MLAs had an informal discussion with a few party leaders from the district on the matter but they are yet to talk to their supporters.

“Both of them did not want to discuss the matter openly since they will not like to face the fate of former Congress MLAs who had decided to support the NPP-led government in the last term,” a source said.

It is still unclear if the two have decided to join the NPP.

Meanwhile, a senior MPCC leader said requesting anonymity that the AICC will not agree to the move by the Congress MLAs to support the MDA Government as the BJP is a part of it.

He said the three MLAs have not said anything officially to the party’s state leadership so far on the matter.

“But I can only say that it is a wrong move if they plan to support the government or join the NPP, taking into consideration the present political scenario in the state. It is going to have a negative impact on their political career,” the MPCC leader added.