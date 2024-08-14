Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Kangana Ranaut: Regret not being able to direct Irrfan Khan

Shillong, August 14: Politician-actress Kangana Ranaut said that she would love to direct all three Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir — adding that she will always regret not being able to direct late actor Irrfan Khan.

 

 

During the trailer launch of her upcoming film “Emergency”, Kangana spoke about directing all the three superstar Khans in the industry.

 

She said: “I would love to produce and direct a film on all three Khans and I would also love to show the talented side of theirs where they can act, look good and they can also do something which is very significant to the society.”

 

Kangana said that she would love to make a film like that because she thinks “they are very talented and also what they are doing is that they are adding a lot of revenue to the industry and we should be eternally grateful to them”

 

The actress added: “But there is also a very artistic side to all three of them which has not been explored other than just a few films and I would love to explore that with so many actors.”

 

Talking about one regret, she said: “One actor I always regret not being able to direct is Irrfan Khan. He is one of my favorite Khans.

 

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in March 2018. He passed aged 53 in April 2020.

 

“Emergency” is a period political drama directed by Kangana. She will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the film.

 

The film depicts the intense political and emotional challenges she faced during this era. The trailer provides a gripping insight into the nationwide curfews, the suppression of press freedom, and the closure of offices that marked this period.

 

“Emergency” also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

 

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The film is to be released on September 6. (IANS)

