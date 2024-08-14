Nick Jonas spill the beans on daughter Malti’s career: We’ll be there to guide her

Shillong, August 14: American popstar Nick Jonas has talked about his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, following in the footsteps of his father and mother, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in choosing careers.

“I mean she could. She’s certainly full of personality,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight.

Talking about his and Priyanka’s journey in showbiz, Nick said that it is a “brilliant industry” but is also a “wild ride”.

“We’ve both been working so long that we understand that this is a brilliant industry to be a part of we’re fortunate to have the kind of careers we have had but it also is a wild ride,” he shared.

The “Sucker” hitmaker says he and Priyanka will guide their little one, if she needs help.

“So, we want her to take her sweet time making that decision and you know we’ll be there to guide her every step in her way if she wants.”

Describing his wife Priyanka, Nick said: “She is so beautiful.”

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018. It was the same year in July when the singer proposed to the actress, a day after her birthday in Greece. The two got married in Jodhpur in an intimate but grand celebration. The two welcomed their first child Malti via surrogacy in 2022.

Talking about the actress, Priyanka has wrapped up shooting for the swashbuckler film “The Bluff” directed by Frank E. Flowers.

Shot in Australia, “The Bluff” also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is set in the Caribbean Islands during the 19th century. Priyanka plays a former-pirate who protects her family when her past catches up with her.

The actress had recently shared that she has started prepping for the second season of the spy action thriller “Citadel”, which also stars Richard Madden.

The Indian adaptation of the series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is titled “Citadel: Honey Bunny” and will premiere on November 7. (IANS)