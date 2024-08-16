ECI to conduct summary revision of electoral rolls in Assam

Guwahati, August 16: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to carry out a special summary revision (SSR) of the photo electoral rolls for Assam with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date.

The summary revision will also be conducted in other states, following the direction of ECI, except in the poll-bound states of Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commission has decided to carry out annual summary revision with reference to January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date in such a manner that the electoral rolls are finally published before National Voters’ Day (January 25) of every year, so that the Electors’ Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) generated for new electors, especially young voters (18–19 years), can be distributed to them on January 25.

There are two stages to conducting the revision exercise of the electoral roll – pre-revision activities and revision activities. For the purpose of achieving good-quality electoral rolls, pre-revision activities are given equal weight as revision activities.

The pre-revision activity will start on August 20 and continue till October 28, 2024.

The pre-revision activity will include house-to-house verification through booth-level officers (BLOs); rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations; removal of discrepancies in the electoral roll/EPIC; improvement of image quality, ensuring good-quality photographs, etc.

The main revision activity will start on October 29, 2024, and be completed on January 6, 2025.

The election department will publish the draft photo electoral roll for Assam on October 29. The period for filing claims and objections will begin on October 29 and end on November 28, 2024.

All claims and objections will be disposed of by December 24, 2024, and the final photo electoral rolls will be published on January 6, 2025.