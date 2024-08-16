SMC rubbishes claims by teacher groups over illegal appointment in Chokchokia UP School, points fingers at SDSEO over involvement

Tura, Aug 16: The School Managing Committee (SMC) of the Chokchokia Deficit UP School in the plain belt has rubbished all claims made by teachers of Dadenggre and Raksamgre of a teacher being appointed illegally while also questioned the SDSEO over his involvement in the mess that has been created.

Earlier on August 8, various teachers under the two sub divisions had written to the Director of School of Literacy (DSEL) seeking an investigation against the school authorities over what they stated was an interference by various CSOs of the Rajabala area in a hearing of a complaint against the ‘illegal appointment’ of a teacher by the SMC as well as the alleged absence of the headmaster, Utpal Arengh from the school.

Refuting the allegations, the secretary of the SMC, the headmaster questioned the knowledge of the teachers who raised the matter without any ground knowledge of what had taken place.

“This is totally malicious and mischievous as they have no knowledge of what is happening in the school. They have mentioned that the CSOs barged in during the investigation whereas none of them were present or invited. Further they have alleged that I don’t attend school which is absolutely baseless,” said Arengh through a press note.

He added that the entire imbroglio was due to an appointment that was made and was a different issue altogether which had no connection to what was stated by the teachers.

“Besides the women’s organization mentioned has no ‘locus standi’. I strongly refute the allegation that I have made the school my personal property as there is an approved SMC that everyone is aware of,” said the secretary.

He added that after the demise of one of the teachers, Late Kenedy Ch. Momin, a post of a teacher fell vacant which is in clear knowledge of the SDSEO.

Following this, the SMC as per government guidelines advertised the post and held an interview.

“The SDSEO did not even receive the letter of the SMC wherein a candidate selected in the interview by the interview board of the SMC was forwarded for approval yet the said SDSEO absurdly called it as illegal. As per his claim of Headmaster appointing a teacher is not true as the appointment is yet to be approved and the Headmaster does not have the authority to appoint,” alleged the headmaster.

As per norms, the hiring of a teacher in deficit schools is left to the SMC with the department only an approver based on criteria being met.

“If the said SDSEO is honest, he should have verified the signatures in the complaint letter filed by women’s group before even entertaining it and not acting on the basis of a letter with forged signatures which is addressed to the Director School Inspector of Dadenggri Sub Division. The SDSEO claims that the letter is addressed to him whereas his designation is the Sub Divisional School Education Officer ( SDSEO) and not the Director School Inspector,” stated the secretary.