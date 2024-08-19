Monday, August 19, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Hamas criticises new Gaza ceasefire proposal as favouring Netanyahu’s conditions

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 19: Hamas has criticised the new ceasefire proposal for Gaza, presented in Doha last week, as catering to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conditions, particularly his refusal to agree to a permanent ceasefire.

 

The group claimed the proposal aligns with Netanyahu’s demands, including rejecting a permanent ceasefire, maintaining control over the Netzarim Corridor, Rafah Crossing, and the Philadelphi Corridor, and setting new conditions on the prisoner exchange, which Hamas said hindered the deal’s completion, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

Hamas accused Netanyahu of “being fully responsible” for the mediators’ failure, obstructing an agreement, and endangering Israeli hostages by “continuing his aggressive actions against Gaza.”

 

The group reiterated its commitment to the agreement reached on July 2, based on US President Joe Biden’s announcement and a UN Security Council resolution, urging Egyptian and Qatari mediators to enforce the agreed terms.

 

A new round of Gaza ceasefire negotiations took place in Doha on Thursday and Friday, following which the three mediators issued a joint statement announcing that the talks have made “constructive” progress and that relevant parties would continue their efforts in the coming days to negotiate the details of the deal’s implementation.

 

Netanyahu’s office expressed gratitude for the mediators’ efforts and hoped they would lead Hamas to accept the terms of a proposal made in late May.

 

Meanwhile, Hamas, which did not participate directly, accused Israel of adding new conditions to a previously supported proposal, and accused the US administration of trying to create a “false positive atmosphere,” expressing scepticism about the negotiations’ outcome. (IANS)

Previous article
Analysts urge India to refix ties with Dhaka
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vicky Kaushal is a lone warrior fighting off enemies with swords in ‘Chhaava’ poster

Shillong, August 19: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose recent release ‘Bad Newz’ became his second film to enter...
CRIME

Telangana Police nab Kerala bank manager on the run

Shillong, August 19:  An alert Telangana Police has nabbed a former Vadakara branch manager of Bank of Maharashtra,...
Health

Philippines detects 1st mpox case with no travel history

Shillong, August 19: Amid the latest global Mpox spread, a 33-year-old man with no travel history has become...
News Alert

Ram Mandir float joins diaspora celebration of nation’s diversity at New York India Day Parade

Shillong, August 19:  The Indian diaspora joyously celebrated their homeland’s cultural richness and religious diversity at the 42nd...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Vicky Kaushal is a lone warrior fighting off enemies with swords in ‘Chhaava’ poster

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 19: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose recent...

Telangana Police nab Kerala bank manager on the run

CRIME 0
Shillong, August 19:  An alert Telangana Police has nabbed...

Philippines detects 1st mpox case with no travel history

Health 0
Shillong, August 19: Amid the latest global Mpox spread,...
Load more

Popular news

Vicky Kaushal is a lone warrior fighting off enemies with swords in ‘Chhaava’ poster

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 19: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose recent...

Telangana Police nab Kerala bank manager on the run

CRIME 0
Shillong, August 19:  An alert Telangana Police has nabbed...

Philippines detects 1st mpox case with no travel history

Health 0
Shillong, August 19: Amid the latest global Mpox spread,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img