No change of equation in KHADC: CEM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem has ruled out the possibility of changes in the present arrangement with the Congress in the council.

“There will be no change and Congress will remain a part and parcel of the NPP-led EC in the KHADC. We respect the agreement finalised when the NPP-Congress alliance was formed last year,” Syiem said.

The two former Congress MLAs – Gabriel Wahlang (Nongstoin) and Charles Marngar (Mawhati) – are also sitting MDCs in the KHADC.

Syiem also ruled out any reshuffle in the executive committee.

“I have no plans to drop or induct new executive members. I will continue with the same team,” he added.

Last year, the ruling NPP and the Congress had formed a new alliance – Khasi Hills Democratic Front (KHDF) – in the KHADC to topple UDP’s Titosstarwell Chyne-led executive committee after it lost majority in the 30-member House. The KHDF comprising 12 MDCs from NPP and six from Congress, is led by Pyniaid Sing Syiem.