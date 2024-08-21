Wednesday, August 21, 2024
3 HNLC cadres arrested by Ri Bhoi police

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

NONGPOH, AUGUST 21 /–/ Acting on a tip-off Ri-Bhoi district Police arrested  a suspected member of the banned HNLC, Equest Langsiang (31) from Bethany Hospital junction here yesterday at around 12:30 am and recovered incriminating evidence recovered from his mobile phone at the spot , which was accordingly seized. A case has been registered  vide Nongpoh PS Case No.87(08)2024 U/s 113 (3) (5) BNS.

Police had information that one person by the name of  Equest Langsiang, a suspected member of HNLC  and has conspired with Bangladesh-based members of proscribed HNLC and several other unknown accused to assemble and plant IEDs at several places in Khasi & Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, police informed.

During preliminary interrogation Equest Langsiang admitted to be a member of HNLC and that he was planning to plant IEDs along with other member of HNLC and revealed the names of the below noted persons who were also involved in this instant case. The persons named by him were apprehended from Jowai & Nartiang respectively and they also confessed to be members of HNLC and that they were planning IED blast on the 14th & 15th August, 2024 at the direction of  Bangladesh based leaders of proscribed HNLC.

The other arrested persons were identified as Deiborlangki Sariang (31) R/o Nartiang, West Jaintia Hills ; Markhlan Biam (34), R/o Laskein, West Jaintia Hills.

 

Previous article
KSU urges Health Minister to upgrade Barato PHE to CHC
Next article
RPF teams nab 22 illegal migrants in a fortnight
