Monday, August 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Fan parks to telecast live action for football lovers

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Durand Cup semifinal between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC

SHILLONG, Aug 25: With football fever gripping the city like never before, the tickets for the highly anticipated first semi-final of the Durand Cup 2024 between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC on Monday have been sold out completely, leaving many fans high and dry.
On Saturday, fans flocked to offline ticket counters at Laitumkhrah, Polo, and Police Bazaar, with an additional box office set up at U Soso Tham Auditorium to accommodate the massive demand, leading to a complete sell-out of all tickets for the semi-finals within hours.
Acknowledging the massive interest, the state government has decided to arrange fan parks at multiple locations across Shillong and other district headquarters in Meghalaya to extend the match experience beyond the 15,000-capacity JN Stadium.
These fan parks will feature live broadcasts of the match, performances by the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program (MGMP), and food stalls to create a lively atmosphere reminiscent of the stadium.
The designated fan park locations include Mawlai Madan Heh (stadium), RV Lyngdoh Parking Lot (opposite Golf Retreat), Malki Ground, Umpling Maw-arling, Laitumkhrah Police Point Parking Lot and NEHU campus.
In preparation for the match, the Shillong Traffic Police (STP) has announced traffic restrictions to ensure smooth flow and effective crowd management.
Starting from 2 pm on match day, areas around Polo, including Lumjingshai Junction, 4 Furlong Junction, Polo Market, and Lawmali Junction, will be designated as no-entry zones. Traffic will be redirected toward Lawmali, Jaiaw, and Jingthangbriew, while heavy motor vehicles will be barred from entering the Polo area.
Additionally, parking restrictions will be enforced around the Polo area from 11 am.
The government had advised the public to carpool or use shared taxis to reduce congestion. However, emergency vehicles and those transporting sick individuals will be exempt from these restrictions. The STP has also advised fans heading to the JN Stadium to arrive early to avoid traffic delays.

Previous article
Speeding car rams into vehicles; two students injured
Next article
Govt may defer district council elections again
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nurses take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on Sunday. (PTI)

MEGHALAYA

UDP confident its MLAs are immune to poaching

SHILLONG, Aug 25: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday said it stands strong as a team and...
MEGHALAYA

Kharlukhi not to resign from RS before term-end

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Putting all speculations to rest, NPP senior leader and Rajya Sabha member, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi...
MEGHALAYA

Ronnie wants Opp to join hands to prevent authoritarianism

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Leader of Opposition and lone Congress MLA in the Assembly, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Sunday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nurses take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on Sunday. (PTI)

NATIONAL 0

UDP confident its MLAs are immune to poaching

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on...

Kharlukhi not to resign from RS before term-end

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: Putting all speculations to rest, NPP...
Load more

Popular news

Nurses take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on Sunday. (PTI)

NATIONAL 0

UDP confident its MLAs are immune to poaching

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on...

Kharlukhi not to resign from RS before term-end

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: Putting all speculations to rest, NPP...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img