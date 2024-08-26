Fan parks to telecast live action for football lovers

Durand Cup semifinal between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC

SHILLONG, Aug 25: With football fever gripping the city like never before, the tickets for the highly anticipated first semi-final of the Durand Cup 2024 between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC on Monday have been sold out completely, leaving many fans high and dry.

On Saturday, fans flocked to offline ticket counters at Laitumkhrah, Polo, and Police Bazaar, with an additional box office set up at U Soso Tham Auditorium to accommodate the massive demand, leading to a complete sell-out of all tickets for the semi-finals within hours.

Acknowledging the massive interest, the state government has decided to arrange fan parks at multiple locations across Shillong and other district headquarters in Meghalaya to extend the match experience beyond the 15,000-capacity JN Stadium.

These fan parks will feature live broadcasts of the match, performances by the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program (MGMP), and food stalls to create a lively atmosphere reminiscent of the stadium.

The designated fan park locations include Mawlai Madan Heh (stadium), RV Lyngdoh Parking Lot (opposite Golf Retreat), Malki Ground, Umpling Maw-arling, Laitumkhrah Police Point Parking Lot and NEHU campus.

In preparation for the match, the Shillong Traffic Police (STP) has announced traffic restrictions to ensure smooth flow and effective crowd management.

Starting from 2 pm on match day, areas around Polo, including Lumjingshai Junction, 4 Furlong Junction, Polo Market, and Lawmali Junction, will be designated as no-entry zones. Traffic will be redirected toward Lawmali, Jaiaw, and Jingthangbriew, while heavy motor vehicles will be barred from entering the Polo area.

Additionally, parking restrictions will be enforced around the Polo area from 11 am.

The government had advised the public to carpool or use shared taxis to reduce congestion. However, emergency vehicles and those transporting sick individuals will be exempt from these restrictions. The STP has also advised fans heading to the JN Stadium to arrive early to avoid traffic delays.