Thursday, August 29, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice prepares to open 81st Venice Film Fest

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival is kicking off in Hollywood fashion with the world premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Wednesday. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara and Monica Bellucci are among the cast expected to grace the red carpet.
The film is a sequel to Tim Burton’’s 1988 horror-comedy, which brings the Deetz family back to the family’s country home after the death of Charles.
Ryder’s sullen Lydia is now mother to her own “surly” teenage daughter, Astrid, played by Ortega, the star of Netflix’s popular series Wednesday. And like Lydia did a few decades ago, Astrid stumbles upon that old model city in the attic and unleashes Keaton’s mischievous ghoul.
A Warner Bros. release, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is premiering out of competition before opening in theatres worldwide next week.
The evening will kick off a busy 10 days on the Lido, the barrier island across the Venetian lagoon where the festival has been headquartered since 1932.
The festival will bring George Clooney and Brad Pitt back later in the week, with the out-of-competition premiere of Wolfs and close out with Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga-Chapter 2 on September 7 before the awards are announced.
Major films vying for the Golden Lion include Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, with Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix; Pablo Larraín’s Maria Callas film Maria, starring Angelina Jolie; the erotic thriller Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson from filmmaker Halina Reijn; Luca Guadagnino’s William S. Burroughs’ adaptation Queer, with Daniel Craig; and Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language film, The Room Next Door,” starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton. (PTI)

Previous article
How Pankaj Tripathi’s birthday adds to his social media woes
Next article
Rapper Lil Baby arrested on charges of carrying concealed weapon in Las Vegas
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rahul, Akhilesh attack CM Yogi after girls’ bodies found hanging from tree

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Uttar...
NATIONAL

Mehbooba Mufti not to contest J&K polls

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she will not contest the assembly elections in...
SALANTINI JANERA

NE-ni ADC-rang mikkang antio ma·mong sorkariko grongegen

SHILLONG: India a·songni North East ba salgro salaram jolo donggipa dam 10 autonomous district council (ADC)-ko dilenggiparang mikkang...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Victoria Beckham gives sneak peek into her family moments at Muskoka

Singer-fashion designer Victoria Beckham is giving a peek into her family holiday. On Tuesday, she took to her...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rahul, Akhilesh attack CM Yogi after girls’ bodies found hanging from tree

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 28: Leader of Opposition in the...

Mehbooba Mufti not to contest J&K polls

NATIONAL 0
SRINAGAR, Aug 28: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday...

NE-ni ADC-rang mikkang antio ma·mong sorkariko grongegen

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: India a·songni North East ba salgro salaram jolo...
Load more

Popular news

Rahul, Akhilesh attack CM Yogi after girls’ bodies found hanging from tree

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 28: Leader of Opposition in the...

Mehbooba Mufti not to contest J&K polls

NATIONAL 0
SRINAGAR, Aug 28: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday...

NE-ni ADC-rang mikkang antio ma·mong sorkariko grongegen

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: India a·songni North East ba salgro salaram jolo...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img