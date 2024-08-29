Thursday, August 29, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rapper Lil Baby arrested on charges of carrying concealed weapon in Las Vegas

By: Agencies

Date:

American rapper Lil Baby had a brush with the law as he was arrested after being accused of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit in Las Vegas.
Court records state that the rapper, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, reports People magazine.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed to People that he was arrested on August 26 around 5:00 am after an incident occurred on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Additional details were not disclosed.
As per People, Court records show he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and posted bond. He is due back in court on October 1. His attorneys, Drew Findling, and David Chesnoff gave a joint statement to The Los Angeles Times, and said that Lil Baby has “a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit”.
“On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas,” their statement added.
According to the Attorney General of Georgia’s website, Nevada does not recognise concealed weapons permits from Georgia.
“Georgia weapons license holders should familiarise themselves with the individual requirements and limitations on Georgia weapons licenses in any of the states where they may wish to exercise their rights”, the website advises.
Lil Baby released his last album, It’s Only Me, in 2022. (IANS)

