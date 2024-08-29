Thursday, August 29, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Prez’s concern on Kolkata is welcome, but incidents in other states must also be flagged: Khera

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 29: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday welcomed President Droupadi Murmu’s statement, voicing her concerns over the recent rape and murder case at R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

However, he also emphasised the importance of addressing women’s safety issues not just in one state but across the country, including the instances in UP’s Farrukhabad and Maharashtra’s Badlapur.

“We welcome the President’s concern on this matter. However, we would also like to highlight that women’s safety is a critical issue not only in Bengal but in many other places across the country, including Farrukhabad, Maharashtra, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam,” Khera stated.

Referring to a recent incident, he said, “Recently, the bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree in Farrukhabad and were hurriedly cremated. The President should have raised all these cases in her letter so it doesn’t seem that she is focusing on one state and not the whole country.”

President Murmu, in her article titled ‘Women’s Safety: Enough is Enough’, shared her concern following the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. The President said that she was in a predicament over her reply when some schoolchildren who had come to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan “asked me innocently if they could be assured that there would be no recurrence of the Nirbhaya-type incident in future.”

The senior Congress leader also commented on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, where she accused the BJP of inciting violence in West Bengal. He emphasised, “Women’s security is not just about one state; it is a concern for the entire country.”

The West Bengal Chief Minister had invoked the situation in Assam and other northeastern states during her criticism of the Central government amidst the protests in her state, warning that if Bengal burns, other states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi could also face turmoil. Reacting to this, Khera remarked, “Everyone is concerned about why we are not able to protect our women. Every state is getting affected. Every state is protesting.”

IANS

Previous article
VPP stages walk out in Meghalaya Assembly
Next article
India now has 334 billionaires, Gautam Adani and Family at the top: Hurun list
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Naseeruddin Shah feels film promotions serve no purpose

Mumbai, Aug 29:  Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, whose streaming show ‘IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack’ released on Thursday,...
NATIONAL

PM Modi assures support as Gujarat CM mobilises flood relief efforts; toll 28

Vadodara, Aug 29:  Even as the death toll in the Gujarat floods touched 28 on Thursday, Chief Minister...
NATIONAL

If you call day as night, it is night or else jail: Priyanka Gandhi mocks UP’s social media policy

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Uttar Pradesh government, facing flak over its new social media policy, came under...
NATIONAL

Punjab Police seize four Glock-19 pistols, one with NATO imprint

Chandigarh, Aug 29:  In a breakthrough, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with a Central agency in Tarn...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Naseeruddin Shah feels film promotions serve no purpose

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 29:  Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, whose streaming...

PM Modi assures support as Gujarat CM mobilises flood relief efforts; toll 28

NATIONAL 0
Vadodara, Aug 29:  Even as the death toll in...

If you call day as night, it is night or else jail: Priyanka Gandhi mocks UP’s social media policy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 29: The Uttar Pradesh government, facing...
Load more

Popular news

Naseeruddin Shah feels film promotions serve no purpose

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 29:  Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, whose streaming...

PM Modi assures support as Gujarat CM mobilises flood relief efforts; toll 28

NATIONAL 0
Vadodara, Aug 29:  Even as the death toll in...

If you call day as night, it is night or else jail: Priyanka Gandhi mocks UP’s social media policy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 29: The Uttar Pradesh government, facing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img