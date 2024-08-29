Thursday, August 29, 2024
VPP stages walk out in Meghalaya Assembly

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, August 29: The Opposition Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) staged a walkout in the Meghalaya Assembly on Thursday after their demand to not allow Education Minister Rakkam Sangma to reply to their concerns was rejected by the Deputy Speaker.

During a short duration discussion on the appointment of teachers in Dadenggre Sub-Division, moved by VPP leader Ardent Basaiawmoit, he requested that the reply should be made by either the Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister, citing an FIR filed against the Education Minister for inciting communal discord.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong intervened, citing rules that prohibit personal charges against members. He questioned the VPP’s reason for bringing up the issue in the Assembly, suggesting that the law should take its course.

A quick exchange of words followed, with Ardent Basaiawmoit stating that the Education Minister had made a public statement and is an MLA, which is why they raised the issue in the Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker allowed the Education Minister to reply and the VPP members walked out in protest.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma began his reply by stating that educated people reason instead of fighting.

‘I was 16 when PM Modi told me I would be successful’, recalls Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker
Prez’s concern on Kolkata is welcome, but incidents in other states must also be flagged: Khera
