Friday, August 30, 2024
IndiGo to resume operations from Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 from Sep 2

New Delhi, Aug 30: Leading budget carrier IndiGo on Friday said it will resume operations from Terminal 1 at the Delhi Airport from September 2. Flight operations were suspended at Terminal 1, which is used for domestic flights, in June till further notice after a roof collapse, leaving one dead and eight injured.

IndiGo said in a statement that it will operate 35 departures daily from Terminal 1 from the effective date. “IndiGo remains committed to providing an affordable, on-time, courteous and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network,” the airlines said.

According to the aviation major, proactive measures have been taken to ensure that passengers are well-informed about this transition. “Domestic flight with flight numbers 2000-2999 will operate from Terminal 2, flight numbers from 5000-5999 will operate from Terminal 3 and rest all flights will operate from Terminal 1,” it informed.

Earlier this month, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Airport Infrastructure consortium that operates and manages Delhi Airport, announced that the newly-expanded Terminal 1 will be operational from August 17. DIAL worked with IndiGo and SpiceJet to make necessary preparations for shifting of flight operations from T2 and T3 to T1.

On June 28, a part of the metal canopy over Terminal 1 collapsed due to heavy rainfall, killing one person and injuring eight others. After the incident, IndiGo and SpiceJet, which majorly used T-1, shifted their flight operations to Terminals 2 and 3.

The expansion work was carried out as per the Master Plan 2016 after Delhi Airport witnessed a massive surge in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and passenger footfalls. Indigo last month reported net profit at Rs 2,728 crore for the April-June quarter — a drop of 11.7 per cent from Rs 3,090.6 crore in the same quarter last year. The operational revenue of the airline went up 17.3 per cent to Rs 19,570.7 crore in Q1 FY25, as compared to Rs 16,683.1 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

IANS

Nabanna Abhijan: NHRC issues notice to Kolkata Police
JMM MLA Ramdas Soren takes oath as minister in Jharkhand cabinet
