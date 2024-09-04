Wednesday, September 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tourism to drive economic growth in NE: Union min

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Union Tourism minister tours many prominent tourist spots in SWKH

MAWKYRWAT, Sep 3: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, highlighted the immense potential of tourism in the Northeastern states, stating that the sector would be a major economic driver for the region in the coming years. Shekhawat made these remarks during his visit to Mawten village in South West Khasi Hills, where he toured several prominent tourist spots, including the Hot Springs in Jakrem, the Mawruduk Monolith at Tynrong in Mawlangwir, Synrang Mawrin in Mawten, and the Rilang river viewpoint in Mawranglang village.
Speaking at a meeting held at Synrang Mawrin, Shekhawat outlined the crucial role that tourism will play in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. “We came here to Shillong for a meeting with all the Ministers and officials of the Northeastern states to understand and further develop the potential of tourism in the region. Our economy is growing rapidly, and the potential of tourism is increasing day by day. The Northeastern states, particularly Meghalaya, hold a significant share of this potential,” he stated.
Shekhawat praised the efforts and plans of the Meghalaya government to enhance tourism in the state. He expressed confidence that the ambitious goals set by the state would create substantial opportunities for tourists to explore the region’s rich culture, heritage, and natural beauty.
“The development of tourism will bring significant changes to the local community, improving their economic wealth and living conditions. I believe that tourism will become the primary driver of the economy in these northeastern states,” he added.
After visiting the Rilang river viewpoint at Mawranglang village, Shekhawat urged people to visit Meghalaya and experience its culture and natural beauty. He reiterated that the state has tremendous potential for tourism growth.
The Union minister was accompanied by local MLA Renikton L Tongkhar, top officials from the Tourism department, the Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills, and other district officials. Cultural performances, including songs by Ki Sur Ki Nongkyndong and traditional dances by the Ri-Maram Folk Academy of Mawlangwir, were showcased during the visit and were appreciated by the Minister.
Later in the day, Shekhawat conducted a review meeting to assess tourism-related schemes in the district. He inquired about the flow of tourists, the operation of homestays, and evaluated various schemes, including MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), and the Community-Led Tourism Infrastructure Scheme, all aimed at boosting tourism in the area.

HSPDP confirms post-poll truck with RDA ally for ADC polls
