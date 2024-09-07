Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan for Border 2

Actor and Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has joined stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2. A motion poster shared by the makers started with a verse of “Sandese Aate Hai” from the 1997 blockbuster Border. It then had “The bravest come together for the biggest war” written after Diljit’s name was unveiled. “The battlefield grows mightier with Diljit stepping in alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan on the frontline of Bhushan Kumar & JP Dutta’s Border 2 for the Anurag Singh directorial! #Border2 hits the theatres on January 23, 2026,” mentioned the makers. Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and welcomed Diljit on board. Sharing the motion poster, he wrote: “Welcoming fauji @diljitdosanjh” to the battalion of Border 2”. (IANS)