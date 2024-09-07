Saturday, September 7, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan for Border 2

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Actor and Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has joined stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2. A motion poster shared by the makers started with a verse of “Sandese Aate Hai” from the 1997 blockbuster Border. It then had “The bravest come together for the biggest war” written after Diljit’s name was unveiled. “The battlefield grows mightier with Diljit stepping in alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan on the frontline of Bhushan Kumar & JP Dutta’s Border 2 for the Anurag Singh directorial! #Border2 hits the theatres on January 23, 2026,” mentioned the makers. Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and welcomed Diljit on board. Sharing the motion poster, he wrote: “Welcoming fauji @diljitdosanjh” to the battalion of Border 2”. (IANS)

Previous article
Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington’s death with new music
Next article
Taylor Swift arrives to cheer for beau Travis at Chiefs-Ravens game
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Neeraj qualifies for Diamond League finale in Brussels

New Delhi, Sep 6: India’s two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has qualified for this month’s...
SPORTS

Musheer Khan, Navdeep Saini make it a bright day for India B

Bengaluru, Sep 6: Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini shone yet again to play key roles on a bright...
SPORTS

Fifties from Padikkal, Iyer take India D’s lead to 202 runs

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 6: Fluent fifties from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal saw India D stretch...
SALANTINI JANERA

Digital healthcare-ko on·achi, sanna bannanio altuabatatgen: Dr VK Paul

New Delhi: (IANS) Mongsonggipa aro gamc-hatgipa healthcare system-ko on·achi pilak gadangni manderangko, diltugipa songadam nokadamrango dongenggipa dal·a chona,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Neeraj qualifies for Diamond League finale in Brussels

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 6: India’s two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin...

Musheer Khan, Navdeep Saini make it a bright day for India B

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, Sep 6: Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini shone...

Fifties from Padikkal, Iyer take India D’s lead to 202 runs

SPORTS 0
Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 6: Fluent fifties from skipper...
Load more

Popular news

Neeraj qualifies for Diamond League finale in Brussels

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 6: India’s two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin...

Musheer Khan, Navdeep Saini make it a bright day for India B

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, Sep 6: Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini shone...

Fifties from Padikkal, Iyer take India D’s lead to 202 runs

SPORTS 0
Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 6: Fluent fifties from skipper...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img