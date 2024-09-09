BJP slams NPP over 34-month salary backlog of GHADC staff

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The State BJP has criticised its coalition partner NPP for failing to clear 34 months’ worth of unpaid salaries to employees of the GHADC. The BJP accused the NPP-led Executive Committee of neglecting repeated calls to address the issue.

Tura MDC and BJP state vice president, Bernard N Marak, pointed out that the GHADC had adopted the State Finance Rules in 2018, making the 5th Pay Commission applicable. Despite this, employees continue to be paid under the 4th Pay Commission, which Marak described as “unjustified.” He further accused the NPP-led committee of misleading the employees with false promises. “While the salary assessments and budget have been prepared under the 5th Pay Commission since 2018, the staff are still receiving wages based on the 4th Pay Commission. This discrepancy is unacceptable,” Marak said. He expressed frustration over Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s silence on the matter, despite multiple letters being sent to him.

Marak also criticised the Chief Minister for refusing to convene a Monitoring Committee meeting regarding the Agreed Text for Settlement (ATS), which was intended to strengthen the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

He further accused the NPP of growing “party and family-oriented” after gaining power and wealth.

The BJP vice president emphasised that his party remains committed to nationalism, development, and local self-governance and cannot support corruption, even within a coalition. He alleged that funds meant for the ADCs had been misused by close associates of the Sangma family, leading to mounting debts and financial mismanagement within the Councils.

Marak warned that if the NPP fails to meet its commitments to both its employees and the BJP, it could face significant consequences, likening the potential downfall to the historic fall of Nero, a Roman emperor and the final emperor of the Julio-Claudian dynasty.