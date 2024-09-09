Monday, September 9, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

More artists from Assamese movie industry to come under scanner in trading scam

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 9: Following the alleged involvement of controversial actress and choreographer Sumi Borah in the multi crore online trading fraud, more people from the Assamese movie industry are set to come under the scanner of the investigating team, an official said on Monday.

 

The Assam government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) Department will look after the overall probe.

 

Borah, who is on the run, hails from Dibrugarh and started her career as a dancer. She acted in a few Assamese movies and also did choreography.

 

She was well connected with many people in the Assamese movie industry and the actress allegedly used her connections to get clients for investment in the prime accused Bishal Phukan’s company for promised higher returns through online trading.

 

According to police, Phukan used to throw lavish parties in Guwahati for people from the Assamese movie industry in top hotels in the city.

 

The invitees were lured through expensive gifts by the fraudster.

 

Later, Borah convinced artists in the Assamese movie industry to invest in Phukan’s company, police said, adding that the scamster got a lot of investment through her network.

 

Sumi Borah married photographer Tarkik Borah in the previous year at a destination wedding in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city. People from the Assamese movie industry were flown to Udaipur and the expenses were taken care of by Bishal Phukan.

 

He reportedly spent at least Rs 5 crore for Sumi Borah’s extravagant wedding.

 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that actors, actresses and other people from the Assamese movie industry would face action if police found their involvement in the online trading scam.

 

“Nobody will be spared if found guilty in this trading scam. Actress Sumi Borah will also have to surrender because nobody can hide from police for a long time,” he added.

 

To recall, after the arrest of Bishal Phukan, Sumi Borah immediately came under the scanner of the police.

 

Police went to her apartment in Pathar Quarry area in Guwahati; however, the actress and her husband were not at home.

 

Police searched every apartment in the society complex but there was no trace of the duo.

 

“We found Sumi Borah’s luxury car in the basement of the apartment; however, the couple fled before the investigation team reached there,” a police official had said. (IANS)

Previous article
Bengal coal scam: Special CBI court again defers framing of charges till Nov 14
Next article
MUDA case in HC today, AG to place arguments for CM Siddaramaiah
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Politics

My role is to inject love, respect, humility: Rahul Gandhi at diaspora meet in US

Shillong, September 9: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, currently on a three-day visit to...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Akshay Kumar joins forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years for ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Shillong, September 9: On his 57th birthday on Monday, Akshay Kumar announced that he is joining forces with...
INTERNATIONAL

3 children hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after Melbourne house fire

Shillong, September 9: Three children have been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out in a...
Health

Why night owls are at higher risk of diabetes

Shillong, September 9: Night owls -- a person who is habitually active or wakeful at night -- tend...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

My role is to inject love, respect, humility: Rahul Gandhi at diaspora meet in US

Politics 0
Shillong, September 9: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition...

Akshay Kumar joins forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years for ‘Bhooth Bangla’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 9: On his 57th birthday on Monday,...

3 children hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after Melbourne house fire

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, September 9: Three children have been hospitalised with...
Load more

Popular news

My role is to inject love, respect, humility: Rahul Gandhi at diaspora meet in US

Politics 0
Shillong, September 9: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition...

Akshay Kumar joins forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years for ‘Bhooth Bangla’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 9: On his 57th birthday on Monday,...

3 children hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after Melbourne house fire

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, September 9: Three children have been hospitalised with...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img