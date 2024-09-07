Saturday, September 7, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Bengal coal scam: Special CBI court again defers framing of charges till Nov 14

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 7: A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Asansol on Saturday deferred the framing of charges in the multi-crore coal smuggling case in West Bengal till November 14.

 

The matter was postponed as the judge of the special court wanted to give more time to the 50 accused persons in case they want to file a discharge petition in the interim period.

 

This is the third time that the process of framing charges has been postponed by the special court.

 

The process was first deferred on May 21 due to the absence of some accused persons. It was again postponed on August 9 for the same reason.

 

However, on Saturday, all the 50 accused in the case were present in the court. Yet, the matter was postponed again to give them more time to file discharge petitions.

 

The CBI also faced the ire of the judge for the language used in the summons sent to one of the prime accused in the case, Anup Majhi a.k.a. Lala, for questioning in the matter.

 

When the judge asked whether the summons was issued over telephone or by issuing a notice for interrogation, Majhi’s counsel informed that the notice was sent through email.

 

After checking the email, the judge expressed his anguish saying that from the language used in the summons, it was not clear whether Majhi had been called as a witness or an accused.

 

“This is not the proper procedure of issuing summons, as the reason for sending the notice is not clear. The concerned person should know whether he is being summoned as a witness or an accused,” the judge said.

 

In May this year, the special CBI court had granted conditional bail to Majhi, hours after he surrendered before the court.

 

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest to Majhi on condition that he would cooperate in the investigation.

 

The alleged coal scam in West Bengal is related to illegal mining and pilferage of coal from leasehold areas of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) in Kunustoria and Kajora areas of West Bardhaman district. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case. (IANS)

Previous article
Pak Army chief admits military’s direct role in Kargil misadventure 
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Indian startups raise more than $348 million funding this week

Shillong, September 7: The Indian startup ecosystem raised more than $348 million in funding this week, as the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Is C-section or induction planned for Deepika, admission on Ganesh Chaturthi raises speculation

Shillong, September 7:  Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was spotted at a hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai...
Business

India’s position set to rise in global supply chains with huge chip investments

Shillong, September 7: As India marches towards becoming the global semiconductor hub, industry experts on Saturday said the...
News Alert

Pak Army chief admits military’s direct role in Kargil misadventure 

Shillong, September 7:  In what is being seen as a first-of-its kind confession by the General Headquarters (GHQ)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian startups raise more than $348 million funding this week

Business 0
Shillong, September 7: The Indian startup ecosystem raised more...

Is C-section or induction planned for Deepika, admission on Ganesh Chaturthi raises speculation

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 7:  Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was spotted...

India’s position set to rise in global supply chains with huge chip investments

Business 0
Shillong, September 7: As India marches towards becoming the...
Load more

Popular news

Indian startups raise more than $348 million funding this week

Business 0
Shillong, September 7: The Indian startup ecosystem raised more...

Is C-section or induction planned for Deepika, admission on Ganesh Chaturthi raises speculation

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 7:  Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was spotted...

India’s position set to rise in global supply chains with huge chip investments

Business 0
Shillong, September 7: As India marches towards becoming the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img