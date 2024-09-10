Tuesday, September 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent controversial former Principal of R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody till September 23 in the financial scam case, amid protests by some woman advocates.

As the hearing was on, a group of women advocates protested outside the courtroom against Ghosh. Some of them even demanded that the former principal of R.G. Kar, where a junior doctor became a victim of ghastly rape and murder last month, should be hanged. One of the protestors even threw her shoe towards Ghosh.

The others sent to judicial custody are Afsar Ali, Suman Hazra, and Biplab Sinha. While Ali is the personal bodyguard of Ghosh, Sinha and Hazra are vendors supplying medical equipment to the medical college and hospital when Ghosh was at the helm of affairs.

On Tuesday, the counsel for the CBI did not seek an extension of the agency’s custody for the four accused in the case of financial irregularities in R.G. Kar. According to him, the evidence collected by the investigating officials in the matter has been sent for digital cloning Since the process of getting the report of digital cloning is time-consuming, the CBI does not want to keep the four accused in the case in its custody till that time, the counsel said.

However, he added that fresh custody for seven days will be sought by the CBI after the report of the digital cloning comes. However, the special judge said that whether the plea for fresh CBI custody will be granted or not by the court will depend on the circumstances prevailing then.

The CBI counsel also told the court that during the course of the investigation, agency officials have secured several incriminating documents that substantiate the involvement of Ghosh and some of his close associates in the financial irregularities.

He also said that electronic gadgets like mobile phones, laptops and hard discs that have been seized are being examined as they can link the accused persons with the alleged scam. That process of examination will take some more time, he said.

IANS

Previous article
5 cr MSMEs registered, aim to ramp up credit guarantees by another Rs 5 lakh cr: Centre
Next article
DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), on Tuesday criticised...
NATIONAL

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of blood cancer and the...
NATIONAL

5 cr MSMEs registered, aim to ramp up credit guarantees by another Rs 5 lakh cr: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 10: The number of registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) increased from 1.65 crore...
NATIONAL

Indian mutual fund industry’s net AUM crosses Rs 65 lakh crore, SIPs at fresh high

Mumbai, Sep 10: The net assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry surged to cross...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

5 cr MSMEs registered, aim to ramp up credit guarantees by another Rs 5 lakh cr: Centre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: The number of registered micro,...
Load more

Popular news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

5 cr MSMEs registered, aim to ramp up credit guarantees by another Rs 5 lakh cr: Centre

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: The number of registered micro,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img