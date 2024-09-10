Tuesday, September 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

5 cr MSMEs registered, aim to ramp up credit guarantees by another Rs 5 lakh cr: Centre

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 10: The number of registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) increased from 1.65 crore to 5 crore in the last one year, the government informed on Tuesday, thus bridging a large gap in formalisation of MSMEs.

According to Dr Rajneesh, additional secretary and development commissioner, Ministry of MSME, several MSMEs needed to register with the government, and it was estimated that there were around 6.5-7 crore MSMEs in the economy and only 1.65 crore MSMEs were registered till last year with the government.

“The government started concerted drive jointly with state governments and industry associations. As on date, the total number of registered MSMEs with the ministry in more than 1 year has increased from 1.65 crore to 5 crore bridging the large formalisation gap,” he said during the ‘FICCI CMSME National Conference 2024’ here. Dr Rajneesh also said that government has bridged the credit gap for MSMEs in last few years.

The ‘Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises’ (CGTMSE) is a body which is providing credit guarantees for MSMEs and helps in collateral free loans for MSMEs. “In a span of 22 years, the cumulative credit guarantees extended by CGTMSE amount was Rs 2.6 lakh crore. But in last 2 years, we have been able to give credit guarantees worth of Rs 4 lakh crore and in the next two years, we intend to ramp it up to another Rs 5 lakh crore,” Dr Rajneesh informed.

He further stated that MSMEs contribute around 30 per cent to national GDP, 36 per cent to Indian manufacturing and around 44 per cent to Indian exports, along with providing 21 crore employment opportunities. “After agriculture, MSMEs are the largest employer in the economy. MSMEs are a part of the story of India’s economic resilience,” he emphasised.

Chakravarthy T Kannan, Secretary General, Quality Council of India (QCI) said if India needs to be future-ready, then we also need to have several enablers including AI and innovation in order to help MSMEs build a strong future ready capability.

“ONDC is getting reconstituted, and we are also collaborating with them on how ONDC can become a platform for MSMEs with quality guarantee. Indian MSMEs are poised to grow multi-fold and QCI is eager to participate with the industry to be a part of the journey to Viksit Bharat,” he added. Girish Luthra, President, FICCI-CMSME stressed on bringing the Japanese quality circles for all the MSMEs in the country.

IANS

Previous article
Indian mutual fund industry’s net AUM crosses Rs 65 lakh crore, SIPs at fresh high
Next article
RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), on Tuesday criticised...
NATIONAL

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of blood cancer and the...
NATIONAL

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent controversial former Principal of R.G Kar Medical...
NATIONAL

Indian mutual fund industry’s net AUM crosses Rs 65 lakh crore, SIPs at fresh high

Mumbai, Sep 10: The net assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry surged to cross...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on...
Load more

Popular news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img