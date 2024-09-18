Wednesday, September 18, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State pushes for ‘job export’ despite manpower shortage

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 17: Reliant on a workforce from outside to fill critical gaps in various sectors, Meghalaya is moving ahead with its overseas job initiatives by sending skilled workers to countries such as Japan and Singapore.
Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday addressed concerns about the state exporting its limited skilled workforce while facing significant shortages at home.
She acknowledged the challenges, particularly the lack of doctors and specialists in Meghalaya. “There are so few doctors and many are going away. We plan to address this issue by increasing seats under the quota system and establishing a medical body,” she said.
She said retaining doctors, the specialists in particular, after they complete their education has been tough despite the state receiving about 95 seats for medical students annually. “The system demands more from specialists but we are finding it hard to fulfil them,” she said.
Lyngdoh defended the government’s policy of exporting skilled labour through overseas job fairs, claiming the government has been trying to balance sending workers abroad and retaining them at home.
She said it is inevitable for job seekers to go abroad as the state lacks industries and opportunities in the private sector. “I hope all our civil society members grow with time and not oppose the establishment of industries in the state,” she added.
“There is this feeling that the government cannot provide jobs. As such, we are sending our workforce abroad. One has to wake up. Most parents today cannot hold their children back. Kids know what they want to do, where they want to go, and we have to support them,” she added.

