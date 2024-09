By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 18: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong was on Wednesday discharged from Apollo Hospital in New Delhi where he was underwent a neurosurgery.

NPP spokesperson HM Shangpliang said Tynsong has been shifted to Meghalaya House where he will rest for a few days before returning to the state.

“I spoke to him over the phone. He is healthy and has also started taking a normal diet,” Shangpliang added.