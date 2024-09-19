Taxi body sticks to its anti-Assam tourist cab stand

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 18: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association has stuck to its guns that only local cabs will ferry tourists to various tourist destinations in the state.

It organised a public meeting on Wednesday at the Malki Ground here to challenge the state government’s stance on tourism and local transport.

The association demanded that commercial vehicles ferrying passengers from other states should drop them at the designated spots like ISBT and subsequently, they will be picked up by local cabs. It said this will provide employment to more local cab drivers.

After a week-long black flag protest, the association decided to submit an open letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the Transport and Tourism departments to seek their actions.

Balajied Jyrwa, member of the Joint Action Committee, warned that if the demands are ignored, they will escalate their protest.

“If the state government doesn’t listen, we will organise a peace peace rally. If there is still no response, we will go for an indefinite hunger strike,” he stated.

To a query, Jyrwa said, “If the Assam government tells us to stop, then we will do the same thing. We will make sure that all Assam vehicles stop at Jorabat. It will be tit for tat.”

He added, “Most Assam vehicles ply in Meghalaya. So, if you go to tourist spots in Assam, you will find very few vehicles, even in places like Kaziranga.”

Clarifying that the association is not against Assam vehicles coming to Meghalaya, he said they want the Assam cabs to stop at the designated places, as is done in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland.

On a viral video about a Meghalaya driver being heckled in Byrnihat over the black flag protest, Jyrwa said the association had spoken to its Assam counterpart and they admitted that it was a mistake on their part as the driver could not communicate the reason behind the protest.

Meanwhile, the association urged the government to prioritize upgrading existing infrastructure, specifically the Mendipathar railway station, instead of planning new projects that could take years to complete.

Jyrwa stressed that the development of the railway station is crucial for boosting tourism and employment opportunities.

“We already have a railway station in Garo Hills, so why construct a new one and take more time? We should upgrade what we already have. Mendipathar is ready, and the Garo Hills region is a growing tourist destination,” he said.

The association believes that giving a facelift to the Mendipathar railway station will lead to a significant increase in the inflow of tourists, a vital source of income for local taxi drivers.

“Railway can bring in 500 to 600 passengers in one go unlike airports where we only have three flights a day,” Jyrwa pointed out, adding, “This kind of passenger volume is essential for local businesses, especially the transport sector.”

He also emphasized that the government’s focus should be on practical solutions that deliver immediate benefits to the people. He stressed on the expansion of Umroi Airport, stating that better air and rail connectivity is critical for the state’s development.