MEGHALAYA

Woman, minor’s bodies recovered from river in city

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Sep 19: Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and a five-year-old girl which were floating on Wah Umshing near Mawiong Macdonald Road.
The bodies have been identified as those of Niancy Riahtam and her five-year-old neighbour, Erika Thabah, residents of Dong Tariang A, Mawiong Umjapung.
They were reported to be missing since Wednesday afternoon.
The bodies were found floating by some people at around 1 pm who immediately alerted Mawlai police station.
The bodies were shifted to Shillong Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger did not respond when asked if police suspected any foul play and said they will wait for the post-mortem reports.
Mawiong Umjapung Rangbah Shnong, H Dohtdong told The Shillong Times the deceased were neighbours. He said Erika, who was quite attached to her neighbour Niancy, had accompanied the latter when she went to visit the site of her under-construction house at Mawiong Rim.
He said some youth from the locality had last seen the duo at ISBT at around 4 pm after which they went missing.
Dohtdong said residents of the locality began searching for the duo on Wednesday evening. “We focused on the ISBT area. But today afternoon we received information that their bodies were recovered from Wah Umshing,” he added.

