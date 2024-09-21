Centre’s intention on ILP unclear: Kharlukhi

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: NPP’s Rajya Sabha member, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi on Friday said he is not sure about the Centre’s intention on the state’s demand for implementation of ILP.

“I remember that the movement to demand ILP began in 1979. But it took 40 years for the State Assembly to pass a resolution on the issue,” Kharlukhi said.

He said the Centre could have considered giving ILP to Meghalaya along with Manipur.

“But the Centre thinks otherwise. I was told that there is a special provision to implement ILP in the state. But when I raised the ILP demand in Parliament, I did not get a satisfactory reply from the minister concerned,” he said, adding that there is a need for a strong voice in Delhi to make the Centre listen to Meghalaya’s demand for ILP.

“We have only two MPs representing the state. It is not enough,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

Pointing out that the Northeast has 25 MPs he said the region will be able to bargain better with the Centre if it can send a maximum number of MPs under one umbrella to Parliament.

“We need unity of the parties in the region. I will honestly tell you that I feel like a ‘beggar’ in Parliament. I have no power. If we manage to send 25 MPs under one umbrella we can demand and get whatever we want, whether ILP or the demand for inclusion of languages in the Eight Schedule,” he said.

Talking about the upcoming district council polls, Kharlukhi said it is unlikely that the VPP will dominate the polls.

He said the district council elections are different from the Lok Sabha elections and the choice of candidates by the political parties will also play an important role in the outcome of the polls.

“But we cannot deny the fact that the VPP has managed to establish itself as a formidable regional force,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said the Congress in Meghalaya is down and out at present. “But we cannot rule out the resurgence of the Congress. This is the beauty of politics,” he added.