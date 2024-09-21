Saturday, September 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Cong slams Speaker’s decision to refer disqualification pleas to AG

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: The Meghalaya Congress on Friday slammed the decision of Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma to refer the disqualification petitions to the Advocate General, saying the move exposes his weakness or lack of conviction about his previous decision.
“If the speaker was so sure of his decision to allow the Congress MLAs to merge with the NPP, then why refer the petitions to the AG? Maybe he has doubt that if it goes for an appeal, he will face an unfavourable situation because he decided to act in haste,” AICC joint secretary in charge of Meghalaya, Mathew Antony said here.
“We had suspended the MLAs on the grounds under which they are disqualified to do such kinds of things. We have made a complaint to the Speaker and the Speaker suddenly refers the petitions to the AG. He should have consulted the AG before making the decision to allow the merger,” Antony added.
MPCC president Vincent H Pala said, “The case has been taken up by AICC. They have prepared the petitions in consultation with the party’s legal cell.”
“If we are not happy with the Speaker’s decision we will go to the high court and if we are unhappy with the judgment of the high court we will move the Supreme Court. We are waiting for the Speaker’s observation,” Pala said.
The Speaker has said the disqualification petitions against three former Congress MLAs would be referred to the state’s Advocate General for an opinion although he considers his decision in their case “valid”.

