Sunday, September 22, 2024
News Alert

Fugitive radical preacher Zakir Naik to tour Pakistan in October

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 22: Zakir Naik, the controversial religious figure who is wanted by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in unlawful activities and promoting religious hatred, will be visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Shehbaz Sharif government to deliver a series of public lectures in major cities, next month.

 

As per the announcement made on his official social media page, Naik and his son Fariq Naik will be visiting Pakistan to hold public gatherings in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. He will start his trip from October 5 in Karachi and conclude it in Islamabad on October 20.

 

Naik’s public addresses in Pakistani cities will be held under the title ‘The Purpose of Life – Is it necessary to understand the Quran while reading?’ with the Karachi event taking place at Bagh-e-Quaid, located opposite the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

 

With Naik being invited by the Pakistani government, it is expected that he will be welcomed by respective Chief Ministers in Karachi and Lahore and would also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

 

The visit has already raised eyebrows in India as Naik is a wanted fugitive who has been living in Malaysia for many years.

 

In 2017, Bangladesh authorities claimed that one of the attackers on a cafe in Dhaka was inspired by Zakir Naik. The incident had left 22 people dead.

 

Later that year, India’s NIA also accused Naik for indulging in unlawful activities and promoting religious hatred.

 

Since then, Naik was forced to live in Malaysia, a country that has given him protection and allowed him to operate his organisation, including Dubai-based Peace TV and Mumbai-based non-profit Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

 

While he enjoys widespread support across Pakistan, there are many religious voices from different sects who do not agree with Naik and contradict his standing as a religious preacher.

 

Naik’s preferred destination after being asked to leave India was Pakistan. However, he decided to move to Malaysia and reasoned that if he would have moved to Pakistan, India would have labeled him as an ISI agent.

 

“Shariah teaches us to accept a lesser harm to avoid a greater one. If I had moved to Pakistan, India would have labelled me as an ISI agent and shut down my institution,” Naik said in a recent interview.

 

The visit will once again give New Delhi another opportunity to establish its claims that Pakistan continues to welcome and facilitate entities and individuals, who are wanted in India.

 

“Dr. Naik’s visit will be a big event in Pakistan but it will further stretch the ties with India. India has already been claiming that Pakistan is a safe haven for people like Osama Bin Laden, Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim and others who have an anti-India agenda. Now with Naik being welcomed in the country, it will further add to India’s case and accusations against Pakistan,” said political analyst Kamran Yousaf. (IANS)

