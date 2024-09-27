Friday, September 27, 2024
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

2nd Test: Akash Deep’s twin strike leaves Bangladesh for 74/2 at Lunch

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kanpur, Sep 27: After a delayed start due to a wet outfield, India made the most of the seamer-friendly conditions on offer at Green Park Stadium on Day 1 with Akash Deep spearheading their early success as Bangladesh were left struggling for 74/2 in 26 over at Lunch.

Rohit Sharma’s decision to bowl first paid dividends when Akash made an early impact. After Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj kept things tight, Akash struck in his very first over, removing opener Zakir Hasan for a 24-ball duck. The delivery, bowled at 133.2 kmph, angled in and shaped away just enough to catch Zakir off guard.

He was squared up and edged the ball towards the gully, where Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning low catch to give India their first breakthrough. The decision was reviewed by third umpire Rod Tucker, who confirmed the dismissal, leaving Bangladesh at 26/1. Not long after, Akash struck again, this time trapping Shadnam Islam lbw.

The left-hander, trying to work the ball to the leg side, missed a straight delivery that crashed into his pads. The on-field umpire initially gave it not out, but after a confident appeal from Akash and some encouragement from his teammates, Rohit opted for the Decision Review System (DRS).

The review showed three reds, overturning the on-field decision and giving India their second dismissal of the day. Shadnam departed for 11, leaving Bangladesh in further trouble at 33/2 after 12.4 overs. Akash’s impact with the ball has been notable as he continued to strike early in his spells.

His ability to consistently hit good areas and generate movement from the black-soil pitch has made him the standout bowler so far. After the second wicket, Bangladesh hoped for recovery rested on the shoulders of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (28*) and Mominul Haque (17*), who defended well before Lunch. Shanto showed flashes of solid technique and needed to form a steady partnership to give Bangladesh a chance to put a competitive total on the board.

The conditions in Kanpur, featuring a black-soil pitch with low bounce, are somewhat familiar to Mominul and resemble those in Dhaka. As a senior player, he will look to anchor the innings and capitalise on the start he has made. At the first drinks break, the Indian captain brought Mohammed Siraj back into the attack after a break, signalling India’s intent to keep the pressure on Bangladesh’s middle order.

With signs of low bounce already evident on this pitch, both teams are aware that batting will become more challenging as the game progresses. For India, striking early is crucial, and with Akash in form and the likes of Bumrah and Siraj keeping things tight, they will be looking to make further inroads before the pitch flattens out.

Bangladesh will need a partnership between Shanto and Mominul to stabilise their innings and avoid a collapse. The morning session undoubtedly belonged to India, and with the wicket already showing signs of deterioration, the onus is now on the Bangladesh batters to dig in and fight back. Brief scores: Bangladesh 74/2 in 26 overs at Lunch (Najmul Hossain Shanto 28 not out, Shadman Islam 24; Akash Deep 2-14) against India.

IANS

Previous article
Infiltration attempt foiled, three Bangladeshi nationals pushed back: Assam CM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Infiltration attempt foiled, three Bangladeshi nationals pushed back: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sep 27: At least three Bangladeshi nationals who tried to enter Indian territory illegally were pushed back...
NATIONAL

CM Sarma slams K’taka Minister for opposing semiconductor unit in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharply reacted to Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s...
INTERNATIONAL

Canadian MP lambasts Khalistani extremists for promoting new conspiracy theories on Kanishka bombings

Ottawa, Sep 27: Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya, a vocal critic of the Justin Trudeau government for...
INTERNATIONAL

Cambodia expects nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024: PM Hun Manet

Phnom Penh, Sep 27: Cambodia is expected to attract nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024, up from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Infiltration attempt foiled, three Bangladeshi nationals pushed back: Assam CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 27: At least three Bangladeshi nationals who...

CM Sarma slams K’taka Minister for opposing semiconductor unit in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharply...

Canadian MP lambasts Khalistani extremists for promoting new conspiracy theories on Kanishka bombings

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, Sep 27: Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya,...
Load more

Popular news

Infiltration attempt foiled, three Bangladeshi nationals pushed back: Assam CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 27: At least three Bangladeshi nationals who...

CM Sarma slams K’taka Minister for opposing semiconductor unit in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharply...

Canadian MP lambasts Khalistani extremists for promoting new conspiracy theories on Kanishka bombings

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, Sep 27: Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img