Thorough probe conducted into students’ deaths on campus: IIT-G

Guwahati, Sept 27: Authorities at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) on Friday informed that a thorough investigation into the deaths of students on campus in the recent past has been conducted and that the institute has identified several factors contributing to these tragic events.

“IIT Guwahati is deeply saddened by the recent loss of student lives on our campus. The institute has conducted a thorough investigation into each of these cases and has identified several factors contributing to these tragic events. While many of these incidents were non-academic in nature, they underscore the urgent need for enhanced support systems and preventative measures to safeguard the well-being of our students,” a statement issued here said.

A third-year B. Tech Computer Science student of the institute was found dead inside his hostel room on September 9. On August 9, an M. Tech student, reported to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead inside her hostel room.

The deaths had triggered mass protests among students, with thousands assembling in front of the administration building of IIT-G, holding placards and raising slogans against the effectiveness of the institute’s mental health and welfare support systems.

“Addressing students’ wellbeing is a priority at IIT Guwahati To address these concerns, IIT Guwahati has implemented several initiatives, including encouraging students to come forward and discuss challenges they might be facing. A self-sustainable task force has been established to reach out to every student and provide the necessary support,” the IIT-G authorities said in the statement.

“In addition to existing counseling resources, the institute is prioritising the establishment of dedicated counseling services at the hostel level. To ensure students receive timely academic guidance and support, the faculty advisory system has been strengthened,” they said.

Besides, recognising the importance of understanding students’ medical history, IIT-G has introduced a mandatory one-time medical checkup at the time of admission.

“This will enable the institute to provide tailored support and ensure students receive necessary care,” the authorities stated while committing to creating a safe and supportive environment for all students.