M’laya to send 31 athletes to junior athletics c’ship

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 2: A contingent of 31 talented young athletes from Meghalaya will proudly represent the state at the upcoming 35th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship. The three-day event is set to take place in Bhubaneswar from October 7 to 9, 2024.

The selected athletes were chosen based on their outstanding performances at this year’s inter-district athletics championship. A team of three officials, Daisy Marwein, Fidellia Sun, and Pleasantly Synnah, will accompany the Meghalaya contingent.

Meghalaya’s Athlete Roster: U-14 Boys: Daldrobath D Marak, Wanchiang K Marak, Rikangku D Sangma, John Milton Sohphoh U-14 Girls: Althea CL Nongpyiur, Amandy Rumnong, Leryang G Marak, Fraryca Nongrum U-16 Boys: Brilliance S Marak, Bettingstar N Sangma, Eslyrikkamsrang K Marak, Saidul Ali U-16 Girls: Kasanchi Donesa Marak, Enriyana G Momin, Rukini RT Dkhar, Sibilda Maring, Tusame Marak, Turoi Phawa U-18 Boys: Henry Yoga A Sangma, Rishanmehi Ryngkhlem, Knerlang Phawa U-18 Girls: Lyntijingkyrmen Kharjahrin, Melibad Kro U-20 Boys: Renaldi Dhar, Donbok Shabong, Pringchang N Sangma, Simeon Marak U-20 Girls: Damika R Lyngdoh, Bethylene G Makri, Rinalis Ingti, Anrisha Klein

As the Meghalaya athletes prepare to compete against athletes from other eastern states, the entire state is rooting for their success. Their participation in the East Zone Junior Athletics Championship provides a valuable opportunity to showcase their skills and gain experience at a regional level.The upcoming East Zone Junior Athletics Championship represents an important milestone for Meghalaya’s young athletes, offering them the chance to compete on a larger stage and bring pride to their home state. The dedication and talent that earned these athletes their selection will be on full display as they go up against some of the best junior athletes from the eastern region.