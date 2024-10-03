Thursday, October 3, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

M’laya to send 31 athletes to junior athletics c’ship

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 2: A contingent of 31 talented young athletes from Meghalaya will proudly represent the state at the upcoming 35th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship. The three-day event is set to take place in Bhubaneswar from October 7 to 9, 2024.
The selected athletes were chosen based on their outstanding performances at this year’s inter-district athletics championship. A team of three officials, Daisy Marwein, Fidellia Sun, and Pleasantly Synnah, will accompany the Meghalaya contingent.
Meghalaya’s Athlete Roster: U-14 Boys: Daldrobath D Marak, Wanchiang K Marak, Rikangku D Sangma, John Milton Sohphoh U-14 Girls: Althea CL Nongpyiur, Amandy Rumnong, Leryang G Marak, Fraryca Nongrum U-16 Boys: Brilliance S Marak, Bettingstar N Sangma, Eslyrikkamsrang K Marak, Saidul Ali U-16 Girls: Kasanchi Donesa Marak, Enriyana G Momin, Rukini RT Dkhar, Sibilda Maring, Tusame Marak, Turoi Phawa U-18 Boys: Henry Yoga A Sangma, Rishanmehi Ryngkhlem, Knerlang Phawa U-18 Girls: Lyntijingkyrmen Kharjahrin, Melibad Kro U-20 Boys: Renaldi Dhar, Donbok Shabong, Pringchang N Sangma, Simeon Marak U-20 Girls: Damika R Lyngdoh, Bethylene G Makri, Rinalis Ingti, Anrisha Klein
As the Meghalaya athletes prepare to compete against athletes from other eastern states, the entire state is rooting for their success. Their participation in the East Zone Junior Athletics Championship provides a valuable opportunity to showcase their skills and gain experience at a regional level.The upcoming East Zone Junior Athletics Championship represents an important milestone for Meghalaya’s young athletes, offering them the chance to compete on a larger stage and bring pride to their home state. The dedication and talent that earned these athletes their selection will be on full display as they go up against some of the best junior athletes from the eastern region.

Previous article
Jaiswal, Siraj share best fielder medal in Test series win over Bangladesh
Next article
Gorkha Association football final on Oct 10
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

M’laya pip Manipur to top Group A

NECDC Senior Women’s T20 By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: Meghalaya defeated Manipur by 17 runs today to finish at...
SPORTS

Mawryngkneng claim SSA 3rd Division title in nail-biting final

By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: In a heart-pounding match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats,...
SPORTS

NEHU hosts cross country marathon

By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: In celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU)...
SPORTS

Gorkha Association football final on Oct 10

By Our Reoprter Shillong, Oct 2: The Gorkha Association, a longstanding socio-cultural and sports organization established in 1886, is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

M’laya pip Manipur to top Group A

SPORTS 0
NECDC Senior Women’s T20 By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: Meghalaya...

Mawryngkneng claim SSA 3rd Division title in nail-biting final

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: In a heart-pounding match...

NEHU hosts cross country marathon

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: In celebration of Mahatma...
Load more

Popular news

M’laya pip Manipur to top Group A

SPORTS 0
NECDC Senior Women’s T20 By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: Meghalaya...

Mawryngkneng claim SSA 3rd Division title in nail-biting final

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: In a heart-pounding match...

NEHU hosts cross country marathon

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: In celebration of Mahatma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img