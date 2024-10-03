‘Govt lacks ability to conduct fair exams’

VPP slams govt over irregularities in MCS exams, recruitment of nurses

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 2: Recruitment exams and allegations of wrongdoings are synonymous in Meghalaya. At a time when the controversy over the ongoing Meghalaya Civil Services (preliminary) examinations is yet to die down, another controversy with regard to recruitment of nurses, conducted by the Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board (MMSRB), has come to light.

The Voice of the People Party has raised serious doubts on the ability of the NPP-led MDA 2.0 government and the various recruitment boards in the state to conduct “error-free” and “controversy-free” examinations.

Disapproving the way competitive examinations are conducted in the state, especially by the Meghalaya Public Service Commission and the Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board, VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said the government has failed miserably in bucking the trend. “The MPSC over the decades has failed to act as an independent body and lost the trust and confidence of the job seeking youth. Professionalism with efficiency and transparency keep dodging this important constitutional body. It is unknown whether the MPSC even constitutes moderation board/committee for each examination and whether there is a confidential section to make the examination sacrosanct,” he questioned.

According to him, it is the duty of the incumbent government to take steps to ensure that the MPSC and the MMSRB win back the trust and confidence of the public.

Stating that it is paramount to appoint reputed individuals with impeccable character and standing as chairperson/members of the MPSC, Myrboh said, “It is only when reputed individuals are at the helm of affairs of the Commission that efficiency, transparency, and accountability can be expected.”

“But this is too much an asking from the present government which is known to reward people and family members for their loyalty to the family that controls the NPP,” he added.