HITO questions puja pandal inside Barik PWD complex

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 2: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has sought clarification from the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner regarding the construction of a Durga Puja pandal within the premises of the PWD complex in Barik.

In a letter to the DC, HITO questioned the permission granted for a religious event on government land, citing lack of awareness of any law or statute that permit such events.

They also wanted to know if the department provided a no objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of the pandal and if so, under whose authority.

HITO expressed concern about the government’s plan to turn the area into a public place, despite not having a draft plan for transformation. The organization clarified that they are not against religious functions but are concerned about the precedent set for future events and the need for equal access to the area for their own events and agitations.

The deputy commissioner’s response is awaited.