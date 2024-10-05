Brazil’s capital breaks record for longest drought of 164 days

Sao Paulo, Oct 5: Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, has set a new record for its longest dry spell, with 164 straight days without rain. The prolonged drought has fueled widespread wildfires and grassland burns, which have surged across various regions of the country since August, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) reported on Friday.

The previous record was set in 1963, just three years after Brasilia’s founding, with 163 consecutive rainless days. The city, located in Brazil’s central region, is now grappling with the dual threat of extreme heat and low humidity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities have issued an “orange alert” due to the critically low humidity level of 15 per cent, combined with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. A report from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) highlighted a 269 per cent increase in wildfires in Brasilia this year compared to previous years.

Inmet forecasts relief with rain expected on October 8, following Thursday’s sweltering 36.8 degrees Celsius – the hottest day of the year so far. Brasilia is situated in the Cerrado biome, a vast tropical savanna, which has seen record-breaking wildfires this year.

IANS