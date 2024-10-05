Saturday, October 5, 2024
RG Kar tragedy: Four cops on duty on August 9 under CBI scanner

By: Migrate Admin

Kolkata, Oct 5: Four cops of Kolkata Police, who were on duty at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital on the fateful morning of August 9 are under the scanner of CBI as they investigate the rape and murder of a junior doctor in its premises.

The body of the victim doctor was discovered in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9. Sources aware of the development said that the statement of these four cops who were on duty at the hospital at that time is extremely crucial for the investigating officials to have a clear idea about the possible tampering of evidence that took place after the body was discovered.

These four cops, including a woman cop, have already been questioned by the investigating officials on the kind of activities they witnessed over the victim’s body on the morning of August 9 and whether they received any order or direction from their higher officials in the matter. If necessary these four cops will be questioned again.

At the same, sources added, the investigating officials are currently focusing on the footage from the CCTV machines installed at RG Kar hospital that they received from Kolkata Police which carried out the initial investigation.

In this matter, sources added, the challenge of the investigating official is whether there had been any tampering with the CCTV footage as well. On Friday, CBI informed a special court in Kolkata that there was an initial attempt to pass up the rape and murder as a case of suicide.

So far, as per sources, the investigating officials have identified the former and controversial Principal Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal as the masterminds behind the tampering of evidence during the initial stage of the investigation which was carried out by Kolkata Police. Now the investigating officials are trying to pinpoint the associates of the duo in this tampering of evidence.

IANS

