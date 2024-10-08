Tuesday, October 8, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Karthik’s thriller series Snakes & Ladders to stream from October 18

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming Tamil original dark humour thriller series Snakes & Ladders’ starring names such as Naveen Chandra, Nandha and Manoj Bharathiraja to name a few, is all set to stream from October 18. The show is curated by Subbaraj, who has helmed movies such as Jagame Thandhiram and Mahaan to name a few. It also stars Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya Ragaveshwar, Suryakumar, Tarun, and Sasha Bharen in pivotal roles. The show will stream on Prime Video from October 18. Subbaraj said, “Bringing the story of these four friends to life has been an incredibly exhilarating experience. (IANS)

