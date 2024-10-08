‘They might stab you in the back’: Drake warns people about fake friends

Famous rapper Drake talked about fake friends and warned people to stay away from them as they may “switch up” and “try to stab you in the back”, reported Page Six. His statement came amid his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. He took the stage at the Nostalgia Party in Toronto and addressed the crowd, saying, “My friends, differences , real friends, are definitely in the building,” he shared as per the video posted on Instagram handle. ” But I’m going to tell you, you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were your friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up.” “They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back. (ANI)