Tuesday, October 8, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Two children die in NGH; toll rises to 17

By: Agencies

Date:

SHILLONG, Oct 7: The bodies of two children were recovered from a septic tank pit in North Garo Hills on Monday, taking the death toll due to the floods in Meghalaya to 17, officials said on Monday.
The victims, identified as Silarin Marak (8) and Tangme R Marak (3), had accidentally fallen into the pit behind their home amid the flood. The incident happened in Bate Apal-Bangsi Apal village on October 5, they said.
So far, three people have died in East Garo Hills, five in West Garo Hills, seven in South Garo Hills and two in North Garo Hills district, they added.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will be visiting the flood-affected areas of Garo Hills on Tuesday, and review the situation, officials said.
He will visit Dalu, Atisia Songmong and other neighbouring areas affected by the flash floods and meet families of the victims, they said.
During his visit, Sangma will hold a review meeting with senior officers of the West and South Garo Hills districts, which are the worst affected, according to an official at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
“The CM will take stock of the overall damage to life and property during the review meeting,” the official added. (PTI)

Previous article
MDA govt invites bids for high-end cars for VVIPs
Next article
Tourism body against adoption of Sikkim model in Meghalaya
