Thursday, October 10, 2024
Tata had breakfast at own US hotel without revealing identity to his staff: IT honcho

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10: Expressing profound grief at the passing away of iconic industrialist Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts at the age of 86, IBS Software Executive Chairman V.K. Mathews on Thursday recalled some encounters with the legend.

“What stood out most to me was his humility. Also, his sense of humour brought lightness into the room, even in serious moments, making him even more endearing,” said Mathews.

Striking a personal note, Mathews said, “I had the privilege of spending some time with Ratan Tata during a trip to the US, and two incidents from that visit will always stay with me.

“One morning, we ended up having breakfast together at his own hotel in New York, yet, on his instructions, he never identified himself to the serving staff. It was a small but telling gesture of his humility.”

“Later that same day, my family and I happened to bump into him at another restaurant. To my surprise, there he was, personally verifying and correcting his food bill before paying with his credit card — something so simple, yet it spoke volumes about his character,” Mathews said.

“With his trademark humour, Ratan Tata asked me, ‘Am I chasing you, or are you chasing me?’ That light-hearted comment captured his ability to connect with others, no matter the situation,” recalled Mathews.

Mathews said the charismatic business leader’s demise was a great loss to the business world and for the nation. “Ratan Tata was a visionary leader who embodied the energy, hope and success of emerging India. More than just a visionary entrepreneur, Ratan Tata was a leader with a deep and genuine commitment to India’s economic and social progress,” said Mathews, who is also the Chairman of the Group of Technology Companies (GTech), that comprises innovative startups, small and medium size companies in Kerala.

“Despite all his accomplishments, he always remained grounded and approachable,” added Mathews whose IBS Software was one of the first IT companies to open shop at the state-run Technopark IT campus here.

IANS

