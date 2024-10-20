Saleng calls out pol parties’ gimmick prior to elections

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 19: Congress leader and Tura MP Saleng A Sangma on Saturday said political parties do “tamasha” during elections but forget their promises as well as people once voting is over.

“Political parties do tamasha during elections but after voting is over, none of the workers (of parties) or voters will be important. Nobody is going to go back and look after the issues or talk about the problems,” a candid Sangma said.

Talking about the upcoming by-election to the Gambegre Assembly seat, he said election is not about parties but about trust.

“There is no stamp on anyone that he is NCP, Congress or NPP, so it is wrong to say the fight is among NPP, Congress and TMC. People will decide which leader and party will be good for their future,” Sangma further stated.

The Congress is fielding Jingjang M Marak. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls from Rangsakona and South Tura constituencies respectively as an independent candidate.

The bypoll will be held on November 13 and the votes will be counted on November 23.

The last date for filling of nomination is October 25. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 28, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30. Gambegre has 32,254 voters, including 15,923 females.

The seat fell vacant after the resignation of Sangma, who was the sitting Congress MLA, on June 10. He resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha.