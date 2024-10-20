Sunday, October 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONAL

Saleng calls out pol parties’ gimmick prior to elections

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 19: Congress leader and Tura MP Saleng A Sangma on Saturday said political parties do “tamasha” during elections but forget their promises as well as people once voting is over.
“Political parties do tamasha during elections but after voting is over, none of the workers (of parties) or voters will be important. Nobody is going to go back and look after the issues or talk about the problems,” a candid Sangma said.
Talking about the upcoming by-election to the Gambegre Assembly seat, he said election is not about parties but about trust.
“There is no stamp on anyone that he is NCP, Congress or NPP, so it is wrong to say the fight is among NPP, Congress and TMC. People will decide which leader and party will be good for their future,” Sangma further stated.
The Congress is fielding Jingjang M Marak. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls from Rangsakona and South Tura constituencies respectively as an independent candidate.
The bypoll will be held on November 13 and the votes will be counted on November 23.
The last date for filling of nomination is October 25. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 28, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30. Gambegre has 32,254 voters, including 15,923 females.
The seat fell vacant after the resignation of Sangma, who was the sitting Congress MLA, on June 10. He resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha.

Previous article
HYC announces public march to flag drug-related problems
Next article
Wah Umkhrah riverfront project to begin soon as govt secures land
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York City beats the face of an effigy of India’s Prime Minister

A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York City beats the face of an effigy of India’s...
NATIONAL

Cong pushes for law to regulate intel agencies

Canada Foreign Minister warns remaining Indian diplomats NEW DELHI, Oct 19: The Congress has said that parliamentary oversight of...
NATIONAL

J&K L-G clears resolution passed by cabinet urging Centre to restore statehood

Srinagar, Oct 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by Chief Minister...
MEGHALAYA

NPP’s ‘exploits’ in bypoll campaign concern TMC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 19: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has accused the National People’s Party (NPP) of misusing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York City beats the face of an effigy of India’s Prime Minister

MEGHALAYA 0
A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York...

Cong pushes for law to regulate intel agencies

NATIONAL 0
Canada Foreign Minister warns remaining Indian diplomats NEW DELHI, Oct...

J&K L-G clears resolution passed by cabinet urging Centre to restore statehood

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj...
Load more

Popular news

A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York City beats the face of an effigy of India’s Prime Minister

MEGHALAYA 0
A demonstrator outside a federal courthouse in New York...

Cong pushes for law to regulate intel agencies

NATIONAL 0
Canada Foreign Minister warns remaining Indian diplomats NEW DELHI, Oct...

J&K L-G clears resolution passed by cabinet urging Centre to restore statehood

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge