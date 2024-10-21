Monday, October 21, 2024
SPORTS

Will give it all in next two matches, says Rohit Sharma

By: Agencies

Bengaluru, Oct 20: After losing Test series opener to New Zealand by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted being all out for 46 in first innings did set them back in the game and vowed his team are ready to give it their all to win the next two matches.
On day two of the game, after the opening day was washed out due to rain, India were shot out for 46 — their third-lowest Test score overall and the fewest they ever posted in a Test match at home.
Under overcast skies, India were undone by grand exhibition of seam bowling from Matt Henry (5/15) and Will O’Rourke (4/22), which eventually played a big part in them losing the match.
“I said it at the press conference after day 2, we knew it’d be a challenge, with overcast conditions and tricky pitch. We didn’t think we’ll be 46 all out but due credit to NZ. It set us back and games like this will happen.
“Gotta take the good things forward. We’ve been here before, conceding home losses; these things happen. Two Tests to go, we know what it takes and will give it all in the next two Tests,” said Rohit after the match.
Though India made 426 in the second innings, thanks to a counter-attacking 177-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99), Rohit remarked he was proud of how the two young batters played.“It was a good effort in the second innings with the bat. We knew what lies ahead, get as many as possible. A couple of guys stood out, was great to watch. When you’re 350 behind, you can’t think too much. Just have to try and bat the ball and see where the game goes. Was exciting to watch partnerships get us into the game.“We could’ve easily been bowled under 350, it’s something we’re proud of. Everyone’s on the edge of their seats when Pant and Sarfaraz bat.
Pant’s was a mature innings; he’s done it for a while, and he played his shots too. Sarfaraz was very clear and mature in just his third or fourth Test.” (IANS)

India’s lead reduces in WTC standings as NZ jump to fourth
