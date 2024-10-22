Tuesday, October 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Appeal for compensation to landowners along NH-127B in GH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 21: The AMMSU on Monday sought the release of compensation to landowners in connection with the construction of NH-127B from Phulbari to Goeragre section.
The demand for the release of compensation was made as per the requisition of land by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway Authority from 0.00 KM to 62.75 KM in West Garo Hills. The organisation stated that as compensation was yet to be paid to the landowners, they were facing hardships as they could neither construct a new house nor dismantle their existing dwellings without the receipt of compensation.
The organization urged the DC to look into the early release of the compensation to enable the landowners to build new homes.

Previous article
Meeting discusses small grants prog implementation in EKH
Next article
Seminar on harnessing AI opportunities for women
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Rs 2,300-cr road project scam: Police file FIR, begin probe

Nine people including senior engineers of the state govt and officials of two private companies based in Telangana and...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC seeks ‘non-taxable’ order for traditional bodies

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 21: The KHADC on Monday said that the state government should issue an order...
MEGHALAYA

Group condemns attack on Garos in Bangladesh

From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 21: The ACHIK on Monday condemned the attack on two Garo families that reportedly...
MEGHALAYA

Four extortionists held in Ri-Bhoi

From Our Correspondent Nongpoh, Oct 21: A special team of law enforcement officials apprehended four members of a pressure...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rs 2,300-cr road project scam: Police file FIR, begin probe

MEGHALAYA 0
Nine people including senior engineers of the state govt...

KHADC seeks ‘non-taxable’ order for traditional bodies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 21: The KHADC on Monday...

Group condemns attack on Garos in Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 21: The ACHIK on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Rs 2,300-cr road project scam: Police file FIR, begin probe

MEGHALAYA 0
Nine people including senior engineers of the state govt...

KHADC seeks ‘non-taxable’ order for traditional bodies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 21: The KHADC on Monday...

Group condemns attack on Garos in Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 21: The ACHIK on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge