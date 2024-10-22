Appeal for compensation to landowners along NH-127B in GH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 21: The AMMSU on Monday sought the release of compensation to landowners in connection with the construction of NH-127B from Phulbari to Goeragre section.

The demand for the release of compensation was made as per the requisition of land by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway Authority from 0.00 KM to 62.75 KM in West Garo Hills. The organisation stated that as compensation was yet to be paid to the landowners, they were facing hardships as they could neither construct a new house nor dismantle their existing dwellings without the receipt of compensation.

The organization urged the DC to look into the early release of the compensation to enable the landowners to build new homes.