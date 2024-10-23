Aga Khan Academy scouts for meritorious students in M’laya

By Our Special Correspondent

SHILLONG, Oct 22: A year after the Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad admitted four students from Meghalaya into its widely recognised International Baccalaureate (IB), the institute is now scouting for another four meritorious students from the state.

IB provides a challenging academic environment for students and allows their achievement to be measured against international standards.

The institute developed its academic programme according to the noble principles of Aga Khan himself. Besides a rigorous academic and leadership experience, it helps students develop an ethical and public-minded outlook through community service opportunities and education on ethics and pluralism.

It was in 2000 that Aga Khan initiated the establishment of the Aga Khan Academies, an integrated network of schools in countries across Africa, South and Central Asia and the Middle East.

The Academies aim to develop future leaders with the skills and knowledge to support positive development in their societies. They achieve this by recruiting exceptional young people from all backgrounds and providing them with the highest international standard of education. Admission is based on merit, with financial aid available to ensure access for accepted students regardless of financial circumstances.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, the Dean of Admissions Arjun Puri, who is in Shillong, said, “We are conducting the second assessment of students for our Talent Identification programme. We were here in 2022 when we assessed several hundred students and identified four who joined the Academy in January 2023. They will complete 2 years in January 2025 and have made the most of their opportunity. They have displayed academic awareness and enjoyed sports and co-curricular activities outside of the classroom.”

This time around, they will identify four more students who display potential and are willing to give their best to be a part of the Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad. Over the past ten days, Puri said they assessed close to 200 students from government and government-aided schools from Tura, Shillong, Jowai, Nongstoin and Nongpoh. This week they are in Shillong and working closely with the 20 finalists.

“Out of these 20 students, 4 will receive the full scholarship to join us in Hyderabad. By the end of this project, we will have 8 students (from Meghalaya) with us and the community will be strengthened by their presence. We’re excited,” Puri stated.

“Our association with Meghalaya started in 2022 and we’re back in 2024. The process initially requires us to sign an MoU with the Directorate of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Government of Meghalaya. I am grateful to Swapnil Tembe for supporting us and for ensuring that we have all that we need to successfully conduct the assessments at various locations. We strongly believe in collaboration, and within the spirit of achieving good things together, we have found a good partnership,” Puri explained.

The Aga Khan Academies insist that students must be both globally-minded and locally-rooted to become effective leaders. Global as well as local perspectives are reflected in the curriculum, and students study in both English and the local language.

Embedded in its programme, the Aga Khan Curricular Strands (AK Strands) encompass five critical areas of study – ethics, pluralism, cultures (with an emphasis on Muslim civilisations), governance and civil society, economics for development.

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) agencies work in several states but the Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad is the first to venture into Meghalaya.

In the Talent Identification Programme (TID) – an integral part of the Academies – students receive full financial support to attend the Academy. The students arrive in Grade 6, second term, and remain till grade 12. In Meghalaya, AKDN is partnering with government and government-aided schools to provide four full scholarships.

The AKDN started working in Meghalaya from the early part of 2022. Chief Secretary DP Wahlang was instrumental in welcoming the Academy to the state and providing the support needed to start the assessment process.

Puri said, “We have been following the NITI Aayog Report and felt that by working in Meghalaya, we will assist in nurturing leaders who will return to the state and contribute to civil society. That is the hope with which we arrived here. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the TID programme in this beautiful state.”

Puri, a post-graduate from the renowned University of St Andrews (Scotland), spent close to five years with the Merrill Lynch International Bank in London before realising that he had a calling for another purpose in his own country.

Asked if there were challenges in recruiting students from Meghalaya, he said, “The parents need to be oriented about the wonderful opportunities available to the students. Parents are concerned about children being far away. I understand these concerns as the families are closely knit and the idea of a boarding school is far from their thoughts. A stronger orientation would benefit the thinking process and allow students to grasp some amazing educational opportunities.”

On his experiences in Meghalaya, Puri said, “Initially, we received little to no support from the parents. Their knowledge and awareness are limited and since we work with students whose parents don’t have proper education themselves, it becomes challenging. This year, we requested the government to conduct orientation sessions with the parents before our arrival. This is a huge help.”

“I met the parents of all our finalists today and they’re brimming with excitement. This is a huge change from the last time. I am hopeful that the students, who get selected, will receive the complete support of their families.”

Straddled across a 100-acre green campus near the airport, the Academy is a secular, co-educational day and residential school for students from grades 1–12, with boarding available from grade 6 onwards. The mission is to offer world-class education to exceptional students, selected based on merit, irrespective of socio-economic background, race, religion or culture.

The Academy is committed to striking a harmonious balance between modern education and environmental responsibility to reduce ecological footprints and inspire students to be mindful of their role in preserving the planet for future generations.

Beyond academics, it emphasises experiential learning through various indoor and outdoor activities, helping students develop essential life skills and nurturing future ethical leaders. It also fosters a strong sense of community, where students build lasting friendships and support one another on their educational journeys.

Students enjoy the sporting facilities for football, cricket, tennis, basketball, swimming, diving, squash, table tennis, cycling, mountain biking, badminton, athletics, table tennis, cross country among other activities. There is a bustling performing arts department where students demonstrate talent via theatre, art, music and dance. The Academy provides opportunities to students, who earn a place in Grade 9, to go on exchange to other Academies in Mombasa or Maputo which gives them a great cultural and learning experience.

Puri felt that other schools, which have the means to provide opportunities to students from the Northeast, should take a leap of faith and give opportunities to first generation learners.

Stating that he takes great pride in the work he does, he said paying it forward is the only way to build a better future for all.

“The Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad will continue to provide opportunities to students who are meritorious but might not have the financial means to attend the world-class school. I hope we can all be motivated and believe in young people with potential,” he added.