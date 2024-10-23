JWC lodges complaint with MHRC on being prevented from attending hearing on cement plant

Jowai, Oct 23: The Jaintia Women Council (JWC) of East Jaintia Hills District, on Tuesday has lodged a formal complaint with the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) in Shillong regarding a public hearing held on October 18 last concerning the proposed Meghatop Cement factory, at Wahiajer Village in East Jaintia Hills District.

Council members had sought permission from the Deputy Commissioner to participate in the hearing, which was initially granted. However, upon arrival, they were barred from entering the venue by a mob and police, who reportedly used force to prevent their entry.

Additionally, a traffic blockade at Umtyra was put up to delay their arrival.

The Council alleges that these actions reflect a deliberate effort by the district administration to silence their voices, undermining their constitutional rights to free speech and expression. They have described the situation as indicative of a “dictatorship” rather than a democratic government, urging the state Human Rights Commission to intervene for justice and fair play in the district.