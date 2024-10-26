Saturday, October 26, 2024
Govt to finalise Harijan relocation by Dec-end

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 25: After years of delay and umpteen rounds of talks, the state government is now finally targeting to close the chapter of the relocation of 342 families from Harijan Colony by the end of the year.
Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Friday said, “The status report has been prepared and we will take a call on the relocation by November or the end of the year.”
He said the government land is ready for relocation as per the blueprint even though there are talks about providing defence land near Harijan Colony for the relocation.
“Our own land is already ready as per the blueprint and some discussion is still left. If we get the defence land we don’t have to give them government land,” he pointed out.
Asked, if the state government is moving ahead as per the blueprint, he said the government has always insisted that the relocation should be as per the blueprint.
Recently, the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) had blamed the state government for not showing any interest in resolving the long-pending issue of relocation of the settlers of Harijan Colony.
HPC secretary Gurjit Singh said the relocation matter was about to be resolved when the state government out of nowhere brought the issue of demolition of the Gurdwara and a temple in the locality which cannot be allowed.
The government had initially planned to relocate 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong to the Shillong Municipal Board premises on Bivar Road.
The government agreed to provide 2.14 acres of land in addition to the 1.4 acres located opposite the Municipal Board’s building. However, HPC demanded allocation of 200 square meters of land to each family anywhere within the European Ward which does not fall under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule.
In the interim, the state government acquired 12,444.13 square meters of land at Harijan Colony against a one-time payment of Rs 2 crore to the Hima Mylliem which owns the land.
The land acquisition occurred through a tripartite lease deed involving the state government, the Syiem of Hima Mylliem and the Shillong Municipal Board and was signed in March 2021.
However, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang recently indicated that the state government is mulling a new proposal to allot land adjacent to Harijan Colony belonging to the Defence authorities for the relocation of the 342 families.
Wahlang informed that a formal letter has been sent to the Defence Secretary and that a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the Union Defence Minister is likely to take place shortly.
The relocation demand gained momentum following violent clashes in the area in 2018. Subsequently, the state government constituted a High-level Committee and it recommended relocation of the 342 families following an examination of the matter.

